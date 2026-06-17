Pivotal 5-Star Texas A&M Target Moves Up Commitment Date

Texas A&M’s defense of the future is taking form. With cornerstone recruits in the 2027 class like defensive linemen Zyron Forstall and defensive backs Kamarui Dorsey, Raylaun Henry and JayQuan Snell, the Aggies have blue-chip recruits at nearly every level.

However, the Aggies are still looking to add a top linebacker to their recruiting class, with just one linebacker, Aston Whiteside, committed through mid-June. One five-star linebacker among the Aggies’ most important targets announced a major update to his recruitment schedule that could make a significant impact.

5-Star LB Kaden Henderson Reschedules Commitment Date

Kaden Henderson of Jesuit High in Florida during a Clemson football recruiting visit before kickoff with LSU at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kaden Henderson, a top recruit from Tampa, Fla., is down to just three schools: Texas A&M, Notre Dame and LSU. The three programs are vying for a commitment from the Jesuit High School star who currently ranks No. 26 in the nation, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

Official visits have kept Henderson busy during the early summer days. He visited his home-state Miami Hurricanes on May 29 before traveling to College Station, Texas, to visit Texas A&M on June 5. He has one more official visit on his schedule: Notre Dame on June 19. He also visited LSU in the spring.

However, the most recent update on his recruiting status could change everything. According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, Henderson will announce his commitment on Thursday, June 18 — one day before his trip to South Bend, Ind.

LSU was a surprise, late riser in his recruitment, being left out of Henderson’s top five in March. Texas A&M and Notre Dame have been reported as the leaders for the No. 1 linebacker in the class, who was originally scheduled to make his announcement on July 1.

Texas A&M Aggies celebrate beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

It is unclear whether this change of heart implies confidence in Texas A&M or Notre Dame, but Henderson is likely certain of his next destination.

Things have been trending in Notre Dame’s direction for a while for Henderson. In February, Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong projected that Henderson would commit to Texas A&M, but Chad Simmons and Mike Singer issued a pair of updated predictions for Notre Dame on June 14. Now, there is buzz yet again in A&M’s direction.

The Aggies will hope they left a strong impression on Henderson during his recent visit, though the change in his commitment date may indicate something changed recently. If he commits to Texas A&M, his visit to Notre Dame is likely to be called off.

Henderson is a lanky, productive linebacker with coverage skills and obvious athleticism. He plays an aggressive brand of football and recorded 49 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games in 2025.

He would be a good fit for head coach Mike Elko’s aggressive defensive scheme, with a skill set similar to 2025 starter Scooby Williams. Williams was a four-star edge rusher coming out of Alabama, but he converted to an off-ball weak-side linebacker in college. His best traits were his size and sideline-to-sideline athleticism.

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