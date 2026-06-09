Texas A&M Makes Push for Its Most Important 2027 Defensive Targets

Texas A&M has nearly everything it needs from its 2027 recruiting class. The Aggies have prioritized the trenches, as they often do, stacking up on the offensive and defensive line. There are several players from skill positions, and the Aggies recently added a special-teams ace as well.

The maroon and white have been very successful at recruiting, but the pressure has not been released. The Aggies are pushing for multiple unsigned five-star recruits that are right at the top of their board. After taking official visits, A&M could have the edge.

Aggies Predicted To Land 5-Star Defensive Prospects

Kaden Henderson of Jesuit High in Florida during a Clemson football recruiting visit before kickoff with LSU at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the Aggies’ top priorities has been the competitive recruitment process for linebacker Kaden Henderson. Currently rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals’ Industry Ranking, Henderson is preparing for his commitment date, July 1.

The star linebacker out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., announced his final five schools in March, but things have changed quickly. He dropped his official visit with Alabama to add LSU, and he cancelled his official visit with Ohio State as well.

Henderson visited the Miami Hurricanes at the end of May, a program that has pursued the star in-state linebacker and was looking to flip Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tackle Mark Matthews, a five-star Texas A&M commit. However, both visited Aggieland the week after their trip to Miami, and A&M is in a good position.

According to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, Henderson is currently forecasted to land with the Aggies following his visit. The successful official visit puts the Aggies in a good position just a few weeks before his commitment.

With Henderson’s Ohio State visit cancelled, one stop remains on his list: Notre Dame. Henderson will take the trip to South Bend, Ind., on June 19. This will be an important official visit for Texas A&M, as Wiltfong called the Fighting Irish the Aggies’ top competition.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm-ups before the Auburn Tigers take on the Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another top defensive prospect who spent the weekend in College Station, Texas, was Joshua Dobson. The 6’1” cornerback from North Carolina has become an important part of the Aggies’ plans for 2027 as Texas encroaches on cornerback target John Meredith III.

Dobson is currently rated a five-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN. Texas A&M has been trending for his commitment for a while, and after a strong weekend, it retains the lead. Wiltfong reported that it is “up to the field” to pass A&M in Dobson’s recruitment.

The star cornerback transferred to William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C., ahead of his senior season, and he has a busy summer. He visited Auburn the week before Texas A&M, and he has scheduled trips to Michigan (June 12) and South Carolina (June 19).

Rivals’ Industry Rankings place Dobson as the No. 9 player in the Class of 2027 and No. 3 cornerback. Henderson is similarly touted, ranked 23rd overall and as the top linebacker in the class. Landing both will only further solidify an outstanding defensive class that the Aggies have formed.

With the season for official visits in full swing, there is plenty of time for offers, pitches and timelines to change. As the Aggies pursue the No. 1 recruiting class in the cycle, blue-chip recruits like Dobson and Henderson would not only fill needs but also solidify Texas A&M’s placement.

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