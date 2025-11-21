Podcaster Foolishly Puts Texas A&M on Blast After Scare vs. South Carolina
Mike Elko and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies defended their undefeated record in spectacular fashion last Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks, winning 31-30 after being down 30-3 at the end of the first half.
After throwing two interceptions in the first half of play, quarterback Marcel Reed went on a tear in the second half, throwing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns to lead four straight touchdown drives while the defense completely shut down the Gamecock offense to complete the comeback.
As incredible as it was, there are still going to be critics who downplay the spectacle of the comeback, and there was a big one earlier in the week following the game.
Are Texas A&M 'Frauds' After Near-Loss To South Carolina?
During Monday's episode of the Mostly Sports With Mark Titus & Brandon Walker podcast, co-host Brandon Walker, while he applauded the comeback itself, was very condemning of the A&M team after their first-half performance, especially of Marcel Reed.
"It's great that you didn't allow that to be a loss and that you fought back, but if you watch that game, Marcel Reed and A&M were so bad in the first half, they were so awful, I just can't get the taste out of my mouth," Walker said. "Great that they saved their season and got out of it, but I'm not gonna forget that Marcel Reed had a fumble recovery for a touchdown, then he had two picks, he could have had five picks in the final five minutes of the first half, he was that bad."
Walker continued in his criticism of Reed, and how the team's performance really lessened their stock as a national championship-caliber team.
"I'm not going to forget all of that and say, 'wow, what a hero, he should be a Heisman for doing that,'" Walker rambled. "Texas A&M, to me, really exposed themselves as a fraud the other day."
The co-host then went on to another common topic of debate in college football, the schedule of the team and how easy a ride that many think the Aggies have had in 2025.
"They had the win earlier in the season against Notre Dame, and then if you look at their schedule, which is unbelievable by the way, if you took a line in the SEC and separated the bottom half from the top half, all seven of their conference wins are in the bottom half. And they'll say, 'you only play who's on the schedule,' and sure, you're beating them, but I can still judge you for it."
Walker concluded his rant with his biggest insults to the Maroon and White, calling them a "walking loss waiting to happen," and that the team lacked anything that could be considered "elite."
"If you had told me to choose between Georgia going forward in the playoffs and Texas A&M going forward in the playoffs, and can Texas A&M can match up to Ohio State? No," Walker said. "This Texas A&M team is just a walking loss waiting for it to happen. There's nothing elite about them."
The Aggies will look to continue proving critics like Walker wrong when they continue their season against the Samford Bulldogs this Saturday and then finish out against the Texas Longhorns next Friday night in Austin.
Perhaps after those two games, the best third-down defense in the country and their Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback can finally be considered "elite" in Walker's eyes.