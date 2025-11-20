How Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Stacks Up in the Heisman Race
We have reached the time of year where seemingly every college football conversation revolves around who will win the Heisman trophy.
This season, no real favorite has emerged. With only a couple weeks left to go, the three favorites at the moment include Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed.
A case could be made that Notre Dame running back Jeremyah Love is the best player in the country, but if Ashton Jeanty couldn’t win it last year, it’s hard to see Love breaking through either.
History tells the story: twenty of the last twenty-five Heisman winners have been quarterbacks. All signs point to that trend continuing, so here’s how the top three stack up against each other.
Julian Sayin — Ohio State, Sophomore (10–0)
Season Production
- 2,675 passing yards (267.5/game)
- 25 TD, 4 INT
- 226/282 (80.1% completion)
- 186.2 RTG, 90.4 QBR
- 27 carries, 20 rushing yards
- Total yards: 2,695
- Total touchdowns: 25
Performance in Ranked Games
Current ranked win:
- vs. Texas (No. 17) 13/20, 126 yards, 1 TD (17–10 win)
Ranked at time of matchup:
- vs No. 1 Texas: 13/20, 126 yds, 1 TD
- at No. 17 Illinois: 19/27, 166 yds, 2 TD
Total vs ranked teams: 297 yards & 3 TD across 2 games
Heisman Moment:
- None
Heisman Resume Summary
- Best efficiency passer in the nation
- On pace to finish with the highest completion percentage ever for a regular season.
- Lowest turnover risk among candidates
- Relatively modest production vs top opponents
Remaining Games: vs Rutgers (11/22), @ Michigan (11/29)
Fernando Mendoza — Indiana, Redshirt Junior (11–0)
Season Production
- 2,641 passing yards (240.1/game)
- 30 TD, 5 INT
- 203/278 (73% completion)
- 184.8 RTG, 88.7 QBR
- 62 carries, 216 rushing yards, 5 TD
- Total yards: 2,857
- Total touchdowns: 35
Performance in Ranked Games
Current ranked win:
- at Oregon (No. 6) 20/31, 215 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 31 rush yds
Ranked at time of matchup:
- at No. 3 Oregon: 20/31, 215 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 31 rush yds
- vs No. 9 Illinois: 21/23, 267 yds, 5 TD
Total vs ranked teams: 517 yards & 6 TD across 2 games
Heisman Moment
- Game winning drive at Penn State
Heisman Resume Summary
- Most total touchdowns of the field
- Best big-game performance: 5 TD vs Illinois
- Passing yardage per game trails Sayin and Reed
Remaining Games: @ Purdue (11/28)
Marcel Reed — Texas A&M, Redshirt Sophomore (10–0)
Season Production
- 2,632 passing yards (263.2/game)
- 22 TD, 8 INT 179/291 (61.5% completion)
- 156.9 RTG, 79.6 QBR
- 76 carries, 391 rushing yards, 6 TD
- Total yards: 3,023
- Total touchdowns: 28
Performance in Ranked Games
Current ranked wins:
- at Notre Dame (No. 9): 17/37, 360 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT, 37 rush yds (41–40 win)
- at Missouri (No. 23): 20/29, 221 yds, 2 TD, 29 rush yds
Ranked at time of matchup:
- vs No. 7 Notre Dame: 360 yds, 2 TD
- vs No. 20 LSU: 202 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 108 rush yds & 2 TD
- vs No. 19 Missouri: 221 yds, 2 TD
Total vs ranked teams: 957 yards & 8 TD across 3 games
Heisman Moment:
- 4th Down Game Winning Touchdown at South Bend
- 30-3 comeback versus South Carolina
Heisman Resume Summary
- Most total yards and yards per game
- Prime time player most production vs ranked teams
- Rushing impact sets him apart
- Least efficient passer of the three (turnovers & completion %)
Remaining Games: vs Samford (11/22), @ Texas (11/28)
Heisman Stat Category Rankings
Passing Yards per Game
- Julian Sayin — 267.5
- Marcel Reed — 263.2
- Fernando Mendoza — 240.1
Total Passing Yards
- Julian Sayin — 2,675
- Fernando Mendoza — 2,641
- Marcel Reed — 2,632
Passing Touchdowns
- Fernando Mendoza — 30
- Julian Sayin — 25
- Marcel Reed — 22
Interceptions
- Julian Sayin — 4
- Fernando Mendoza — 5
- Marcel Reed — 8
Completion Percentage
- Julian Sayin — 80.1%
- Fernando Mendoza — 73%
- Marcel Reed — 61.5%
QB Rating (RTG)
- Julian Sayin — 186.2
- Fernando Mendoza — 184.8
- Marcel Reed — 156.9
QBR
- Julian Sayin — 90.4
- Fernando Mendoza — 88.7
- Marcel Reed — 79.6
Rushing Production
- Marcel Reed — 391 yards, 6 TD
- Fernando Mendoza — 216 yards, 5 TD
- Julian Sayin — 20 yards, 0 TD
Total Yards
- Marcel Reed — 3,023
- Fernando Mendoza — 2,857
- Julian Sayin — 2,695
Total Touchdowns
- Fernando Mendoza — 35
- Marcel Reed — 28
- Julian Sayin — 25
Average Total Yards per Game
- Marcel Reed — 302.3
- Julian Sayin — 269.5
- Fernando Mendoza — 259.7
Performance vs Ranked Teams (Yards + TD combined)
- Marcel Reed — 957 yards & 8 TD (3 games)
- Fernando Mendoza — 517 yards & 6 TD (2 games)
- Julian Sayin — 297 yards & 3 TD (2 games)
350+ Yard Passing Games
- Marcel Reed — 2
- Julian Sayin — 1
- Fernando Mendoza — 0