How Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Stacks Up in the Heisman Race

A statistical deep dive comparing Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed to the other top Heisman contenders.

Diego Saenz

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed reacts after a play during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed reacts after a play during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
We have reached the time of year where seemingly every college football conversation revolves around who will win the Heisman trophy.

This season, no real favorite has emerged. With only a couple weeks left to go, the three favorites at the moment include Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed.

A case could be made that Notre Dame running back Jeremyah Love is the best player in the country, but if Ashton Jeanty couldn’t win it last year, it’s hard to see Love breaking through either.

History tells the story: twenty of the last twenty-five Heisman winners have been quarterbacks. All signs point to that trend continuing, so here’s how the top three stack up against each other.

Julian Sayin — Ohio State, Sophomore (10–0)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Season Production 

  • 2,675 passing yards (267.5/game) 
  • 25 TD, 4 INT 
  • 226/282 (80.1% completion) 
  • 186.2 RTG, 90.4 QBR 
  • 27 carries, 20 rushing yards 
  • Total yards: 2,695 
  • Total touchdowns: 25

Performance in Ranked Games 

Current ranked win: 

  • vs. Texas (No. 17) 13/20, 126 yards, 1 TD (17–10 win) 

Ranked at time of matchup:

  • vs No. 1 Texas: 13/20, 126 yds, 1 TD 
  • at No. 17 Illinois: 19/27, 166 yds, 2 TD 

Total vs ranked teams: 297 yards & 3 TD across 2 games

Heisman Moment:

  • None

Heisman Resume Summary 

  • Best efficiency passer in the nation 
  • On pace to finish with the highest completion percentage ever for a regular season.
  • Lowest turnover risk among candidates 
  • Relatively modest production vs top opponents

Remaining Games: vs Rutgers (11/22), @ Michigan (11/29)

Fernando Mendoza — Indiana, Redshirt Junior (11–0)

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Season Production 

  • 2,641 passing yards (240.1/game) 
  • 30 TD, 5 INT 
  • 203/278 (73% completion) 
  • 184.8 RTG, 88.7 QBR 
  • 62 carries, 216 rushing yards, 5 TD 
  • Total yards: 2,857 
  • Total touchdowns: 35

Performance in Ranked Games 

Current ranked win: 

  • at Oregon (No. 6) 20/31, 215 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 31 rush yds

Ranked at time of matchup: 

  • at No. 3 Oregon: 20/31, 215 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 31 rush yds 
  • vs No. 9 Illinois: 21/23, 267 yds, 5 TD 

Total vs ranked teams: 517 yards & 6 TD across 2 games

Heisman Moment

  • Game winning drive at Penn State

Heisman Resume Summary 

  • Most total touchdowns of the field 
  • Best big-game performance: 5 TD vs Illinois 
  • Passing yardage per game trails Sayin and Reed

Remaining Games: @ Purdue (11/28)

Marcel Reed — Texas A&M, Redshirt Sophomore (10–0)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Season Production 

  • 2,632 passing yards (263.2/game) 
  • 22 TD, 8 INT 179/291 (61.5% completion) 
  • 156.9 RTG, 79.6 QBR 
  • 76 carries, 391 rushing yards, 6 TD 
  • Total yards: 3,023 
  • Total touchdowns: 28

Performance in Ranked Games 

Current ranked wins:  

  • at Notre Dame (No. 9): 17/37, 360 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT, 37 rush yds (41–40 win) 
  • at Missouri (No. 23): 20/29, 221 yds, 2 TD, 29 rush yds 

Ranked at time of matchup: 

  • vs No. 7 Notre Dame: 360 yds, 2 TD 
  • vs No. 20 LSU: 202 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 108 rush yds & 2 TD 
  • vs No. 19 Missouri: 221 yds, 2 TD 

Total vs ranked teams: 957 yards & 8 TD across 3 games

Heisman Moment:

Heisman Resume Summary

  • Most total yards and yards per game 
  • Prime time player most production vs ranked teams 
  • Rushing impact sets him apart
  • Least efficient passer of the three (turnovers & completion %)

Remaining Games: vs Samford (11/22), @ Texas (11/28)

Heisman Stat Category Rankings

The Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy is displayed during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Passing Yards per Game 

  1. Julian Sayin — 267.5 
  2. Marcel Reed — 263.2 
  3. Fernando Mendoza — 240.1 

Total Passing Yards 

  1. Julian Sayin — 2,675 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 2,641 
  3. Marcel Reed — 2,632 

Passing Touchdowns 

  1. Fernando Mendoza — 30 
  2. Julian Sayin — 25 
  3. Marcel Reed — 22 

Interceptions

  1. Julian Sayin — 4 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 5 
  3. Marcel Reed — 8 

Completion Percentage 

  1. Julian Sayin — 80.1% 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 73% 
  3. Marcel Reed — 61.5% 

QB Rating (RTG) 

  1. Julian Sayin — 186.2 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 184.8 
  3. Marcel Reed — 156.9 

QBR 

  1. Julian Sayin — 90.4 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 88.7 
  3. Marcel Reed — 79.6 

Rushing Production 

  1. Marcel Reed — 391 yards, 6 TD 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 216 yards, 5 TD 
  3. Julian Sayin — 20 yards, 0 TD 

Total Yards 

  1. Marcel Reed — 3,023 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 2,857 
  3. Julian Sayin — 2,695 

Total Touchdowns 

  1. Fernando Mendoza — 35 
  2. Marcel Reed — 28 
  3. Julian Sayin — 25 

Average Total Yards per Game 

  1. Marcel Reed — 302.3 
  2. Julian Sayin — 269.5 
  3. Fernando Mendoza — 259.7 

Performance vs Ranked Teams (Yards + TD combined)

  1. Marcel Reed — 957 yards & 8 TD (3 games) 
  2. Fernando Mendoza — 517 yards & 6 TD (2 games) 
  3. Julian Sayin — 297 yards & 3 TD (2 games) 

350+ Yard Passing Games 

  1. Marcel Reed — 2 
  2. Julian Sayin — 1 
  3. Fernando Mendoza — 0

Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

