Previewing The Texas A&M Aggies Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Texas A&M Aggies will make the return trip as part of their two-game deal with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They will carry a two-game win streak into South Bend against a winless Irish team that dropped its first game of the season in a Sunday night thriller to Miami.
When the two teams faced off in College Station last season in the opener, the Aggies fell 23-13 before winning their next seven games. This time, though, they match up in the third week of the season, and the Aggies have had two tune-up games to prepare them.
For Mike Elko, this marks a return to his old stomping grounds, where he was the defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish, and perhaps more importantly for his team, a win could mark this season as different for them.
2025 Notre Dame Team
The Fighting Irish will be led by redshirt freshman CJ Carr, who showed flashes of what he could be in the loss to the Hurricanes, but the biggest threat to the Aggies will be in their backfield. A two-headed monster, headlined by Jeremiyah Love, one of the country's top running backs, and complemented by Jadarian Price, gives them arguably one of the most lethal one-two punches in the country.
The Irish might look to establish a ground game early after giving the duo only 16 carries in week one and only 10 to Love. Despite the limited action, they averaged nearly five yards per carry as a duo and will look to take pressure off Carr, who finished with 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against the Hurricanes.
On defense, despite a bit of roster turnover, they have returning talent who played last season and a star-studded receiver who will be looming at all times. Their defensive line could be argued as the defense's biggest weakness, and the Aggies' offensive line moving the line of scrimmage against them could be the difference in this one.
Revisiting The 2024 Loss
The opening game last season between the two teams was a defensive chess match, but a late rushing touchdown from Love with less than two minutes left would make the final score a double-digit margin. Marcel Reed did not play in the contest, and Conner Wiegman struggled to move the ball through the air, finishing with 100 yards, despite throwing 30 times.
Le'Veon Moss was asked to carry the workload in the running game, getting 20 carries and over 50 percent of the rushing work. As a team, they finished with 146 rushing yards, which pales in comparison to the Fighting Irish's 198 on the night. The Aggies will have to stifle a strong rushing game again, but with Reed at the helm, they should find more success in the air.
The Aggies will travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.