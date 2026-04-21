Projecting Post-Spring 2026 Texas A&M Offensive Depth Chart

Spring camp for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies is officially in the books, with fans now having seen just how good the new Ags are in their new environments and also get a reminder of how well-oiled the returning players are.

Now, the speculation begins with who will be the starting 11 on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage for Elko and new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, especially with the lineman, who saw many holes come about shortly after the 2025 season thanks to the all the draft declarations.

Thankfully, the A&M coaching staff has seemed to get that figured out, and with that we can now give you our predictions of what we at Texas A&M Aggies On SI expect to be the Maroon and White's offensive starters come September 5.

Quarterback

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1) Marcel Reed

2) Brady Hart

3) Helaman Casuga

To absolutely nobody's surprise, Marcel Reed will lead the Aggies through the 2026 season under center, and should again be heavily involved in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy this year. Brady Hart's experience over true freshman Casuga will nab him the backup job, and Casuga should redshirt this season unless absolute catastrophe strikes in College Station.

Running Back

1) Rueben Owens II

2) Jamarion Morrow

3) Tiger Riden Jr.

4) KJ Edwards

It only makes sense to put the experienced Owens in as the RB1, as Morrow's impressive showing in a backup role last season should give him a heavier workload this year as KJ Edwards fills in the role that Morrow held last year, with Tiger Riden Jr. expected to fill in the three-headed monster that made up the A&M run game in 2025.

Wide Receiver

X

1) Isaiah Horton

2) TK Norman

3) Aaron Gregory

Horton, a graduate transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide, is expected to carry the workload in the receiving game on Marcel Reed's left side, and the two have already shown supreme chemistry in spring practice, which defense we are sure are looking forward to defending throughout the year.

Z

1) Ashton Bethel-Roman

2) Terry Bussey

3) Jerome Myles

ABR's return gives Reed a familiar face from last year to look for, as well as Bussey, with Myles expected to get his reps as they come to him in the campaign.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Slot

1) Mario Craver

2) Madden Williams

3) Kelshaun Johnson

Mario Craver's performance early last year saw him also begin heating up in the Heisman discussions, before he slowly saw a decline in his production as the season went on, but with his speed and athleticism in the slot, he will be a nightmare to defend as per usual in 2026.

Tight End

1) Houston Thomas

2) Micah Riley

3) Richie Anderson

Thomas has the experience, and Riley was named as one of the team captains for the 2026 season, so you can really flip a coin for who gets the starting job, but expect all three big men to get their reps and targets.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1) Tyree Adams

2) Lamont Rogers

Adams, a transfer from the LSU Tigers, should have the position on lock.

Left Guard

1) Coen Echols

2) Blake Ivy

Center

1) Mark Nabou Jr.

2) Ashton Funk

3) William Huntsinger

The only returning lineman from the 2025 campaign, Nabou is a trustworthy option to hike the ball for Reed.

Right Guard

1) Trovon Baugh

2) Tyler Thomas

Right Tackle

1) Wilkin Formby

2) Robert Bourdon

Towering over the competition at 6'7, Formby will make sure that Isaiah Horton isn't the only Alabama transfer is starting for Mike Elko in 2026.

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