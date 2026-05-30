From Kyle Field to Your Console: Predicting Texas A&M’s EA CFB 27 Ratings

EA's new and improved College Football video game has taken the world by storm, with its 2024 revival so highly anticipated and played that EA produced another in 2025 and will return yet again for College Football 27 in 2026.

In the game format, teams and players get an "overall" rating that is an in-depth review of their statistical ratings and how well they will perform in the video game. Generally, the backups are given lower ratings, anywhere from a 50 "overall" or so, and the very best player or players get a 99 or somewhere around it.

With College Football 27 just weeks from its release, we are going to compare and predict the overall ratings for a few of Texas A&M's best players, as well as the program's "overall" itself.

Rueben Owens II (88)

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs against Louisiana State Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) and defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Let's start with Rueben Owens II, who looks to be RB1 come fall for the Aggies. In College Football 26, he ended up with an overall rating of 87 by the last update. Though his strength is sitting pretty low at a 72, his speed at a 93, and his agility at a 92 help to even out a few of his mediocre stats.

We predict that his production in place of Le'Veon Moss last season, as well as his new starting position, will give him a single overall boost in the upcoming game. Although the EA committee may decide to leave him at an 87 overall for the time being, until he begins to prove himself as a bona fide starter.

Dalton Brooks (88)

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dalton Brooks was one of the highest-rated Aggies in the previous game, sitting at a clean 88 overall by the last update. Honestly, EA hit the nail on the head, as we think that is the perfect overall score for the safety headed into his senior year with Texas A&M.

He had a very solid 2025-26 season, but nothing spectacular enough for him to jump any overalls over the offseason into College Football 27. If anything, he should get a boost to his strength, which is sitting at 70 as of the last update.

Mario Craver (89)

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mario Craver has proven time and time again just how talented he is, and last season was no different. Though he was an 88 overall at the end of the season, he should get a slight boost in a few categories that will solidify him as an 89 overall.

Craver has exceptional stats, and the one thing holding him down is his strength. If he can hit the weight room and prove he deserves higher than a 50 in the strength category, he could be looking at a boost even bigger than the 89 we think he deserves.

Marcel Reed (90)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

QB1 had an absolute monster year, even being considered a Heisman finalist until late in the season. The final overall that EA gave him in College Football 26 was an 87, which is so unfair that we have made this prediction the biggest jump on the list. Marcel Reed is set up to have an even more incredible year, and deserves the three overall boost to a 90 overall.

With a sophomore year and offseason training under his belt, many think that he will be a top quarterback in the 2026 season, and he should be rewarded as such. In order to make such a leap, these are the stat-categories that need to be fixed, starting with his injury prevention rating, currently at 87, and his change of direction at 90.

Texas A&M Aggies (91)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Lastly, the Texas A&M Aggies as a whole roll out of College Football 26 as an 89 overall, with the offense at an 89 and defense at a 90. With the returning talent, as well as the brand-new signees, this team will prove in due time that they deserve to be in the 90s, and we think they fall roughly at a 91 overall with a 91 defense and a 90 offense.

Though they lost many great o-linemen and notable players like K.C. Concepcion, they managed to fill the holes very well with star players like Isaiah Horton. Mike Elko and the Aggies secure one of the highest-rated recruiting classes of the year, proving that they are not only contenders in Kyle Field, but in EA College Football 27.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.