Projecting Texas A&M’s Starting Offensive Line Before Week 1

From returning all five starters to now just one, the Texas A&M Aggies enter fall camp with a major question along the offensive line.

Veteran center Mark Nabou is the only returner from that offensive line unit from a season ago. However, every other position is a question mark, as the starting spots will be determined in the coming weeks.

Yet, with fall camp almost upon those in College Station, here is who we project to be the starting five by the end of camp.

Left Tackle - Tyree Adams

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be one of the biggest position battles to watch in fall camp. After losing Trey Zuhn II to the NFL, the Aggies will have big shoes to fill at Marcel Reed’s blindside protector. Despite having the return of former five-star prospect Lamont Rogers, Texas A&M added former LSU starter Tyree Adams via the transfer portal.

Adams brings SEC experience to the room after playing in 17 games for the Tigers over the last two seasons. That prior experience should give the edge over the redshirt freshman, Rogers, yet this is still expected to be a battle.

Left Guard - Coen Echols

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers offensive lineman Coen Echols (78) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another potential incentive for starting Adams at left tackle over Rogers would be the continuity piece that it offers when pairing him with Echols. They played together on the left side of the LSU offensive line last season, and on a line that will be mostly made up of newcomers, having continuity will be a premium.

Echols was a big win for Texas A&M in the transfer portal this offseason, as they battled other SEC programs for him.

Center - Mark Nabou

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) snaps the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is room for speculation and doubt with the other four positions, center is the lone given. Nabou is the sole returning starter on the offensive line for Texas A&M from last season, and he figures to retain that role, anchoring and leading the unit.

Right Guard - Trovon Baugh

Another transfer, who despite not featuring the best Pro Football Focus grades for his performance last season, Baugh has SEC experience.

If Baugh struggles, he could find himself rotating snaps with Tyler Thomas, but thus far he projects as the favorite at guard.

Right Tackle - Wilkin Formby

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Nabou, Formby looks to be another player that is already penciled in for a starting job. He transferred in from Alabama, where he played in all 15 games last season.

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