Meet Texas' Starters Against Texas A&M
Friday night’s Lone Star Showdown is littered with NFL talent all over the field. Texas A&M enters as the No. 3 team in the country with one of the most explosive offenses in the nation and one of the most feared pass rush units.
Texas, on the other hand, entered the year ranked No. 1 but has since slid down to its current No. 17 spot.
Still, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns boast arguably the best roster the Aggies have seen all season. With playmakers at every position and game–changers on both sides of the ball, here is the breakdown of the Horns’ projected starting 11 on each side of the field.
Texas Offense
- Total: 381.55 yds (10th SEC)
- Passing: 259.91 yds (7th SEC)
- Rushing: 121.64 yds (14th SEC)
- Scoring: 29.82 points (10th in SEC)
- 21 sacks allowed (8th in SEC)
Quarterback
Arch Manning (No. 16 / Sophomore)
- 2,763 yds, 62.7%, 23 TD, 7 ints, 155.3 rtg
- 76 car, 191 rsh yds, 7 TD
Scouting note: Dual-threat but turnover-prone when forced off platform.
Running Backs
Quintrevion Wisner (No. 5 / Junior) — RB1
- 112 car, 442 yds, 3.9 avg, 3 TD
- 20 rec, 127 yds, 1 TD
CJ Baxter (No. 4 / Sophomore) — RB2 / Red-zone back
- 48 car, 186 yds, 3.9 avg, 7 TD
- 11 rec, 40 yds, 1 TD
Scouting note: A&M fans may remember Wisner from last year's matchup when he ran for 186 yards. He has been below average this season. The running back room as a whole is the third worst run game in the SEC. Sark will need to get this unit going against the Aggies or Manning will have to shoulder majority of the load.
Wide Receivers
Ryan Wingo (No. 1 / Sophomore) — 46 rec, 736 yds, 16.0 avg, 6 TD
Deandre Moore Jr. (No. 0 / Junior)— 37 rec, 528 yds, 14.3 avg, 4 TD
Parker Livingstone (No. 13 / Redshirt Freshman) — 25 rec, 472 yds, 18.9 avg, 6 TD
Emmet Mosley V (No. 3 / Sophomore) — 22 rec, 348 yds, 15.8 avg, 3 TD
Scouting Note: Texas’ offense lives and dies by the RPO. Sarkisian does a great job giving Manning quick, easy throws early to build his confidence, especially with screen looks that force defenses to commit. Once safeties start creeping, he comes back with the same action and takes shots behind the secondary.
Wingo gets most of the quick screen touches. Mosley has been a huge addition since returning in Week 6. Moore has been a steady threat all season, while Livingstone has arguably been the most reliable weapon at Manning’s disposal.
Tight Ends
Jack Endries (No. 88 / Junior) — 24 rec, 218 yds, 2 TD
Jordan Washington (No. 84 / Redshirt Freshman) — 7 rec, 109 yds, 1 TD
Scouting note: The tight end room hasn’t been as reliable as last year, but it still plays a critical role in Sark’s offensive schemes. Expect tight end motion on the majority of snaps.
Offensive Line
LT — Trevor Goosby (R-So, 6’7”, 312 lbs)
LG — Cole Hutson (Sr, 6’5”, 308 lbs)
C — Connor Robertson (R-Jr, 6’4”, 312 lbs)
RG — DJ Campbell (Sr, 6’3”, 321 lbs)
RT — Brandon Baker (So, 6’4”, 308 lbs)
Scouting Note: This unit has allowed 21 sacks (79th in FBS) this season. If it wasn't for Manning's ability to escape the pocket, those numbers would be a lot worse. They will have their hands full this weekend against an A&M d-line that has racked up 39 sacks, the 2nd most in the nation.
Texas Defense
- Total: 335.55 yds (9th in SEC)
- Passing: 242.82 yds (12th in SEC)
- Passing TDs: 16 tds (12th in SEC)
- Rushing: 92.73 yds (3rd in SEC)
- Scoring: 20 points (6th in SEC)
- 37 total sacks (3rd in FBS)
- 11 interceptions (tied 3rd SEC)
Defensive Line
Colin Simmons (No. 1 / Sophomore) — DE
10 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 38 tackles
Ethan Burke (No. 91 / Senior) — DE
3 sacks , 6.5 TFL , 31 tackles
Trey Moore (No. 8 / Senior) — DE / EDGE rotation
3 sacks, 5 TFL, 33 tackles
Alex January (No. 97 / Sophomore) — DT
16 tackles, 1.5 sacks
Hero Kanu (No. 93 / Senior) — DT
27 tackles, 2 sacks
Scouting Note: Simmons is a future NFL star and will need to be accounted for at all times. Burke and Moore add depth while January and Kanu are one of the big reasons this Texas d-line is the 3rd best run defense in the conference. The battle between the Texas d-line and the A&M o-line may just define the outcome of this game.
Linebackers
Anthony Hill Jr. (No. 0 / Junior) — MLB
70 tackles, 4 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 INT, 3 FF
Liona Lefau (No. 18 / Junior) — WLB
58 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 3 PD
Ty'Anthony Smith (No. 26 / Sophomore) — MLB
47 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FF
Scouting note: This is a fast and agressive LB room. They will look to punch the ball out and create turnovers. Hill is the star of the show and a true All-American caliber defender but will be playing with a broken hand. It’s also important to note that Smith will be forced to sit out the first half on Friday due to last week’s targeting call.
Cornerbacks
Malik Muhammad (No. 5 / Junior) - CB1
26 tackles, 4 PD, 2 INT
Jaylon Gilbeau (No. 3 / Senior) - CB 2
39 tackles, 3 PD, 1 INT
Graceson Littleton (No. 29 / Freshman) - Nickel
34 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FF
Scouting note: Ball hawk unit that is prone to giving up big plays. Texas has allowed 37 pass plays of 20 yards or more. A&M has 47 passes that have covered 20 yards or more.
Safeties
Michael Taaffe (No. 16 / Senior) — FS
65 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT
Jelani McDonald (No. 4 / Junior) — SS
64 tackles, 3 INT, 4 TFL
Scouting note: Taaffe quarterbacks the secondary and both are downhill hammers.
Texas Special Teams
K — Mason Shipley (No. 49 / Senior)
16/20 (80%), Long 53, 1-for-4 from 50+
P — Jack Bouwmeester (No. 19 / Senior)
48 punts, 44.1 avg, 39.58% inside 20
Returner — Ryan Niblett (No. 21 / Sophomore)
24.7 yards per punt return (2nd in the nation) and 2 TD returns.
Scouting note: Niblett is one of the most explosive returner in college football and is an X-Factor for Friday night.