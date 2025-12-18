Texas A&M’s Blueprint to Beat Miami Is Abundantly Clear

Texas A&M versus the Miami Hurricanes. Marcel Reed vs. Carson Beck. KC Concepcion vs. Malachi Toney. Cashius Howell vs. Rueben Bain Jr. Will Lee III vs Keionte Scott. Mike Elko vs. Mario Cristobal.

The stage is set for two of the most talented rosters to kick off at Kyle Field in what is the premier showdown of round one of the playoffs.

A&M has the advantage of playing at home, backed by the 12th Man, but Miami enters playing its best football of the season. Can Elko's program seize the moment in front of a raucous Kyle Field, or will Miami’s tradition carry it through hostile territory?

Here are the keys to victory for the Aggies.

The Matchup That Decides the Game

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Everything about this game starts in the trenches.

Whether A&M advances will come down to how Trey Zuhn and Dametrius Crownover hold up against Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. If the Aggies win that battle, the offense operates exactly as it’s built to.

Marcel Reed has time to throw and can push the ball to A&M’s explosive receivers.

The run game gets established.

That success unlocks the play-action package, where this offense is at its best.

A&M controls time of possession and forces Miami to play from behind.

Sustained drives create pressure on Carson Beck, leading to mistakes.

Aggies win.

If Zuhn and Crowover don’t win the matchup, well, you get the picture.

Use Marcel Reed’s Legs

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) keeps the ball for yards during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It is no secret that Reed’s legs are the most dangerous part of his game. That’s not a slight to his growth as a passer; he’s taken major strides there all season, but his ability to run is what makes him special.

The Canes boast a stingy front seven that has shut down all five mobile quarterbacks they have faced this year. Against all those players, the Canes have given a combined 74 rushing yards.

But have they seen a runner as dynamic as A&M’s No. 10?

With Collin Klein set to take the head coaching job at Kansas State, expect him to empty the playbook. A tailored run package for Reed would force Miami to defend a threat unlike anything they have seen before.

If the Canes have to dedicate an extra defender to accounting for Reed as a runner, the ripple effect is massive. Lanes open for the backs, windows open in the passing game and A&M’s play-action attack becomes even more dangerous.

Follow the Right Side

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Quick stat: A&M has been at its best running to the right side. Behind Dametrius Crownover and Armaj Reed-Adams, the Aggies own an 86 PFF rushing grade and average 6.1 yards per carry. That production dips when attacking the left side, where runs behind Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis carry a 79.8 PFF rushing grade and average 4.7 yards per carry.

Miami will be aware of that tendency, which likely means plenty of Reuben Bain Jr. lining up over Crownover and Reed-Adams.

But even with Bain in the picture, everything changes if Le’Veon Moss is healthy and the running back room is at full strength. Add Marcel Reed as a true run threat and Miami will be forced to pick their poison.

Don’t Let It Come Down to a Kick

Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) kicks an extra point against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Another key for Texas A&M is simple: don’t let this game come down to a field goal.

A&M’s kicking game has been inconsistent all season, while Miami’s Carter Davis has been reliable.

Instead, A&M has to turn red zone opportunities into touchdowns. That area has been a mixed bag for both sides.

The Aggies have scored 36 touchdowns and settled for 10 field goals on 55 red zone trips. Miami’s defense has allowed 15 touchdowns and six field goals on 25 red zone possessions.

Getting seven points will be crucial in not only forcing the Canes to play from behind, but also removes the possibility that this game comes down to someone’s leg.