What the Stats Say About Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford Bulldogs
The undefeated No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies complete their campaign of regular-season home games as they host the Samford Bulldogs this upcoming Saturday.
The Aggies come into the game with a perfect 10-0 record, while the Bulldogs hobble into Kyle Field with a 1-10 record, their lone win coming against the Virginia Military Institute back in the middle of last month.
On paper, many would say that neither team should have to partake in the matchup due to the total opposite ends of the skill spectrum that both teams are on, but the game is on the schedule, and still has to be played.
Crunching the Numbers
With the Bulldogs' final regular-season game and A&M's penultimate game coming up, here is an in-depth numbers crunch on the two teams ahead of Saturday's showdown.
Texas A&M Aggies
As mentioned before, the Aggies come into the matchup with an undefeated 10-0 record in the midst of their second season under head coach Mike Elko.
The Maroon and White boast one of the most electric offenses in the entire nation, with quarterback Marcel Reed averaging 263.2 passing yards per game, and the Aggie running game has averaged nearly 200 yards per game, 190.8 to be exact, despite being without star back Le'Veon Moss, who has been out for a good chunk of the season.
Defensive lineman Cashius Howell is currently second in the nation in sacks with 11.5, only trailing Texas Tech's David Bailey by a single sack, while wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver both sit within the top five ranks of the SEC in terms of receiving yards.
Texas A&M has scored 30 points in every game but one this season and currently holds the No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25, the AP Coaches poll, and in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Samford Bulldogs
The Bulldogs have had a 2025 season to forget, with that lone win over VMI serving as their only game, win or lose, where the score was within one possession.
Following their 38-14 loss to East Tennessee State at the beginning of the month, the team cut ties with longtime head coach Chris Hatcher, who was in the midst of his 11th season with the school.
Texas A&M is not the only FBS opponent that the Bulldogs have gone up against in the 2025 season, as the Bulldogs also traveled to McLane Stadium in Waco to take on the Baylor Bears on September 13, which resulted in a 42-7 Bears victory.
Samford has only averaged 15.91 points per game, while they have allowed an average of 37 points to their opposition.
In terms of total offense, the Bulldogs have averaged 359.8 yards and allowed 452.8 total yards to their opponents, aligning perfectly with A&M's average of 464 total yards.
Quarterback Quincy Crittendon has completed 168 of 241 attempted passes, with an even six touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games played.
The two teams meet at Kyle Field Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.