Five Bold Predictions for Texas A&M's 2026 Season

The Texas A&M Aggies are merely a week away from kicking off a critical season, as the program looks to find the same success found last season, including a trip to the College Football Playoffs after one of the best starts in program history.

That task won't be easy, though, as head coach Mike Elko had to revamp many parts of the roster after losing critical pieces to the NFL Draft this past offseason.

With new faces around the program, but the same underlying set of expectations, the Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff gave five bold predictions ahead of the 2026 season.

Anto Saka Continues the Aggies Trend From Edge Rushers

Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saka came to College Station looking for a fresh start, and after spending time at Northwestern, quietly garnering hype around his freakish build and abilities, he is hoping the Aggies can be the one to turn him into a first-round draft pick.

For Elko and the defense, they are hoping Saka can replace the void left by Cahius Howell, the program's leading sack producer, and now the match looks like a perfect fit for both parties involved.

Saka is stronger and faster now, and, working in a defense with talent surrounding him, he can pin his ears back and go after the quarterback. If he stays healthy, it could be the best season of his career by a long shot.

Marcel Reed Will Win the 2026 Heisman Trophy

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Texas’s Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore will also likely have strong cases for their own award after the season, it's tough to overlook Texas A&M’s junior dual-threat star. Last season, Reed was on pace for a potential Heisman all the way up until the nightmare that was the regular season finale for the Aggies against the Texas Longhorns, where he threw two interceptions on consecutive drives late in the fourth quarter, and also threw the pick that ended A&M’s national title hopes early against the Miami Hurricanes.

But now, he has the experience in the bigger games and knows what not to do. Even Mike Elko said himself recently that Reed had “taken the next step,” highlighting his confidence throwing the ball, clean footwork, and smart decisions, especially under pressure, which is an area that he tended to struggle with last season, and caused the mistakes that he made when he did.

Reed and the Aggies will have a tough schedule ahead of them that includes away games against the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners, but the team (and Reed) have been unfazed by road games in the past, and if they deliver the same production that they did last year before the last two games, and especially if Reed bests Manning and the Longhorns at the season’s end in College Station, Texas A&M could see their third Heisman Trophy coming home to Aggieland.

- Aaron Raley

Mario Craver Amasses Over 1,200 All-Purpose Yards

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craver fell just shy of a 1,000-yard season in 2025, but he’s on watch lists as a receiver and all-purpose threat for a reason. Holmon Wiggins is scheming his play-calling around his players’ strengths as he eases into his first season as offensive coordinator.

For Craver, that means shallow routes out of the slot that allow him to operate in space, but it also means run plays out of the backfield. He’ll contribute a few hundred rushing yards, and being that he brings the most production and chemistry with Marcel Reed back of any receiver, his total yardage could be higher than most expect.

- Andrew Hughes

Mario Craver Will Finish the Season With the Most Receiving Yards and Touchdowns in the SEC

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates a catch against the Texas A&M Aggies during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since he is now the bona fide starter with a large supporting cast, he will be the first option on most plays. Also, since Reed has spent the offseason elevating his consistency, Craver will now have better opportunities to turn slightly covered checkdowns into explosive plays and have more options to be the No. 1 choice in what should be a high-scoring offense.

- Dylan Fonville

The Aggies Finish With a Better 2026 Regular Season Record

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, there were a total of two losses that this Texas A&M football team had. Make that one less loss than a year ago simply because Marcel Reed has addressed the areas he knows he needs to improve in, and I believe he will do just that and lead this group to a place it has hoped for years to do.

The Aggies are going to go 12-1, with their only loss coming to the Crimson Tide on the road.

Tuscaloosa has never really been a friend of A&M’s, and it won’t be this year. Besides that, A&M goes undefeated at Kyle Field and wins a few nail-biters against LSU and Texas. There’s a ticket punched to the SEC Championship Game, and not only that, but a playoff berth secured, and the rest is history after that.

- Kolton Becker

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