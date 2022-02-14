Skip to main content

Former Aggie Von Miller Stars In Rams Super LVI Win

Former Aggies star Von Miller played a major part in the Aggies Super Bowl LVI performance

Texas A&M has been well represented in this year's NFL playoffs, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Von Miller may have stolen the show from all other Aggies. 

In what was his second Super Bowl appearance, Miller made a massive impact, finishing the game with two sacks, each of which came in the second half in major moments of the game, and the Rams trailing. 

Los Angeles would go on to win the game 23-20, giving Miller his second Super Bowl win. 

The sacks would give Miller nine this season for Los Angeles and his third and fourth of the playoffs. 

The former Aggie standout now has 126 sacks for his career, including 10.5 in post-season play. 

“What I've been trying to portray to the guys is we got 60 minutes and then it's football heaven,” Miller said before the game. “If we can pull this thing off and get the win it's football heaven fellas. It's really heaven in whatever you want to do, golf heaven, it’s hometown heaven, it's family heaven, it's all of these things. This is the pinnacle of our sport. It doesn't get any bigger than this game.”

The Rams were banking on a Super Bowl appearance this year, virtually sacrificing the near-future for the now. They traded valuable draft picks to acquire Miller, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and others, and even took a chance on signing wide receiver Odell Beckham, a move that many considered a gamble. 

That gamble has now paid off, with the Rams hoisting the Lombardi trophy, something Miller can now say he has done twice. 

