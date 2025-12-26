Talented Texas A&M Defender Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

The past month hasn't been great for the Texas A&M Aggies. A loss to their rivals to end their bid for a perfect season, a first-round exit in a historic loss during the first round of the College Football Playoff, and now departures for the NFL Draft and the transfer portal.

One of those names leaving for the transfer portal is talented edge defender Solomon Williams, who plans to enter the window that opens on Jan. 2, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Williams is the fifth member from the 2025 Aggies team to declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal, and all five members have come from the defensive side of the ball.

Two Year Stay

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Solomon Williams (30) celebrates during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Williams only spent two seasons in College Station, arriving as a freshman in 2024 when Mike Elko took over as head coach of the Aggies. After a freshman season where he primarily spent developing, he still finished with four tackles, including two for loss. For the 2025 season, he was used mainly on special teams, logging just 35 of his 102 snaps as a defensive end. He still found a way to be productive when it mattered, though, finishing the season with seven tackles and three of them for a loss.

While never getting to show his actual ability, Williams' departure will hurt some of the depth along the defensive front, including those with experience playing at the collegiate level. While he was not expected to become an immediate starter next season with the departure of Cashius Howell, he could have worked his way into the rotation, but instead will opt for a fresh beginning.

BREAKING: Texas A&M EDGE Solomon Williams is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’2 250 EDGE totaled 11 Tackles and 5 TFL in his time with the Aggies



Will have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/eOLQo9gGc9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 25, 2025

Coming out of Tampa, Florida, Williams was the 22nd-ranked defensive edge recruit in the country according to rivals. He ranked 181st in the nation overall, was a four-star, and was a nice addition for Elko's first class after taking over in College Station. He chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Oregon Ducks.

Williams is the fifth player to enter the transfer portal from the team, and while none of the names are starters, they will be missing key reserve pieces, such as Rylan Kennedy, Tristan Jernigan, Jordan Pride, and Jayvon Thomas, who also plan to enter the transfer portal.

The transfer portal will open on January 2 and remain open for two weeks, closing for the year on January 16.

