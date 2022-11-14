Texas A&M Vs. LSU Week 13 Kickoff Time Announced

COLLEGE STATION -- One more to close out the season. And yes, closing out the season is all that will happen.

The Texas A&M Aggies will play host to the No. 6 LSU Tigers next Saturday at 6 p.m. for the regular-season finale. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Aggies became the first SEC program to be bowl ineligible following their 13-10 loss to Auburn. Currently, Texas A&M is on a six-game losing streak, its longest since 1972.

Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6 SEC) once again was snake-bitten by injuries on offense and lackluster tackling on defense. Running back Devon Achane was ruled out prior to kickoff while tight end Max Wright suffered a wrist injury in the first half that required him to be transported to a local hospital.

Auburn (4-6, 2-5 SEC) running backs Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards. Hunter averaged a season-high 9.3 yards per play while Bigsby averaged 5.3. Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford totaled 107 yards of offense and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

The Aggies totaled just 215 yards of offense, 80 of which came on the final drive that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from freshman Conner Weigman to Jalen Preston. Weigman, who returned to action for the first time since Week 9's loss to Ole Miss, was 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards and had 13 consecutive incompletions in the second half.

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden strip-sacked Weigman in the fourth quarter to set up the decisive 26-yard field goal by freshman Alex McPherson with just over three minutes remaining.

LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) officially clinched the SEC West title in the first season under Brian Kelly following a 13-10 road win over Arkansas. The Tigers are projected to be favored by at least a touchdown entering Kyle Field.

Should LSU win out, including defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 3, the Tigers could become the first two-loss team in the history of the College Football Playoffs to make the final four.

Texas A&M will face off against Massachusetts this Saturday at 11 a.m.

