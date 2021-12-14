Texas A&M needs a new quarterback for the Gator Bowl. And perhaps next year.

If Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher isn't comfortable going back to Haynes King, an SEC rival may provide the answer at QB1.

According to Max Olson at The Athletic, A&M is expected to target former LSU quarterback Max Johnson. After starting 14 games over the past two seasons, Johnson elected to transfer after the hiring of new coach Brian Kelly.

Johnson, whose father Brad played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won at Super Bowl in 2003, is experienced. Over two seasons with the Tigers, the sophomore tallied 3,883 total passing yards and 35 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

In 2021, Johnson finished top five among SEC quarterbacks in every major category. One of his better performances came against A&M in the regular season finale. He threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning 28-yard pass to receiver Jaray Jenkins with 28 seconds remaining.

The Aggies are in the market for all options at QB following the loss of Zach Calzada. The Georgia native elected to transfer after starting 10 games, going 6-4.

Calzada's Aggieland stay will mostly be remembered for his heroics in a 41-38 upset over No. 1 Alabama in October. Taking a beating but standing tall, he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

The win marked the first victory for A&M against the Crimson Tide at Kyle Field. It also marked the first time a former assistant had beaten Nick Saban in a head-to-head matchup.

“He ain’t always perfect, but I’m going to tell you what: That’s a competitor, man,” Fisher said of Calzada last month. “The guy has got arm talent and can throw the football."

Calzada and King battled for the starting job throughout the offseason. King, a redshirt freshman, won the starting job Week 1 against Kent State. King then suffered a broken tibia in Week 2 against Colorado in Denver, opening the door for Calzada.

The Aggies are expecting another battle this spring, with King being the veteran on staff. Top recruit Conner Weigman from Cypress is expected to enroll early and be available for spring practice.

Weigman, a two-sport athlete who will also play for Texas A&M's baseball team, is currently the No. 3 QB on SI99's rankings. He is the No. 32 overall player in the class and A&M's fourth-highest recruit as of this time.

The Early Signing Period begins Wednesday.

Johnson would compete against King and Weigman should he head to College Station. Jake Johnson, Max's younger brother, is SI99's No. 3 tight end prospect in the 2022 class.

Jake decommitted from LSU the same day as Max, reopening the process and likely looking to play with his brother. The Aggies could need immediate help at tight end should John Mackey finalist Jalen Wydermyer declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

