This Analyst Is Still Not Completely Sold On Texas A&M's Marcel Reed In 2025
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is no stranger to the Heisman Trophy talks at this point in the 2025 season.
Reed, along with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, has been the prime suspect for college football's most prestigious award.
However, one college football analyst still thinks that Texas A&M's sophomore star still has a lot to prove before he can get his flowers.
Todd McShay Still Has His Concerns
On his namesake show, The McShay Show, analyst Todd McShay spoke on how he still wasn't completely sold on Reed, listing some concerns he had about the Nashville native during Texas A&M's win over Missouri this past weekend, and what is keeping him from being an elite star in the sport.
"I popped in this tape because I watched the game last night, and what I’m seeing, and understandably so, you see the flash plays, and the replays of him and the celebration of them, and you see all the good things," McShay said. "Occasionally, you see a negative like a sack or an interception or something like that, but the good always outweighs the bad with Marcel on the broadcast."
McShay would go on to say that he is on Texas A&M's side as the regular season comes to a close, but also pointed out 11 key plays from the game against the Tigers, over half of which McShay viewed as "negative."
"So, I pop in the tape and there are 11 key plays from this game," McShay said. "I am an Aggie backer, but if I’m a skeptic, and looking at how something could go wrong. Texas is lurking, the SEC Championship is lurking, College Football Playoff is on the horizon. All those things.”
“Of the 11 plays, I had six negatives,” McShay said. “That’s not a good ratio. I had three solid plays, and only two where it’s like 'these are really positives'. And I love the guy, I love his competitiveness. Everyone swears by him. I’m not here railing. I’m just here, telling you what the tape said.”
Regardless of McShay's personal thoughts, Reed's performance throughout 2025 definitely earns him at least a mention in the conversation for the award, throwing for 2,193 yards with 19 touchdowns, with his dual-threat abilities seeing him rush for 378 yards and six additional touchdowns.
Hopefully, Reed can fully turn McShay into a believer this weekend when the Aggies host the South Carolina Gamecocks at 11:00 AM on Saturday.