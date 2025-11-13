Texas A&M Stars Show Out Again in NFL Week 10
We are now down 10 weeks in the 2025 NFL season, and boy, did the stars come out to play in this week.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recorded 244 yards on the ground with three rushing scores as the Colts barely squeaked by the Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle turned in a nine-catch, 84-yard performance, both season-highs that also saw "The People's Tight End" find the end zone.
As for the Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL, the talent was still as bountiful as ever on both offense and defense.
Texas A&M's Stars in the NFL, Week 10
The Aggies were highlighted in the 10th week of play by a running back that many would say is the best one to come out of College Station this century.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
The 2023 draft pick turned in one of his best performances of his career Sunday in a divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Achane carried the ball 22 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns and also caught six passes for 51 yards from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa also dialed up wide receiver Jaylen Waddle five times for 84 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins upset Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a 30-13 win in front of the home crowd in Miami.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Another frequent player on the list, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year performed as usual against the New York Jets, recording three total tackles, two for loss, and one sack.
However, despite quarterback Justin Fields only completing six of 11 passes for 54 yards, the Jets were able to secure the win in a 27-20 matchup, their second consecutive win after starting the year 0-7.
Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers
Likely the most notable Aggie rookie of the 2025 season, Scourton continued to terrorize the quarterback against the New Orleans Saints, sacking Tyler Slough once as a part of a four-tackle day
Unfortunately, similar to Garrett's situation against the Jets, Scourton's solid individual performance could not spell victory for the entire team, as Carolina dropped the divisional contest 17-7.
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
In a low-scoring affair against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, Cooper finished with six total tackles, tied for the second-most on the team.
And, like the two defenders before him, his individual performance did not result in a win for the Pack, as the Eagles moved to 7-2 on the year with a 10-7 win.