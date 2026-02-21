Texas A&M Set for Visit With Top Wide Receiver in 2027 Class

Recruiting these days basically never stops. That is most certainly the case for the Texas A&M Aggies football program, who are set for a 2026 season full of high expectations.

The Aggies had a loaded 2026 recruiting class out of high school and the transfer portal, but it is already approaching time to begin receiving interest from top high school talent for the class of 2027. A&M did well addressing the wide receiver room this past offseason, and have already received interest from one of the top high school wide receivers in next year’s class.

His name is Eric McFarland III, and he just announced on Friday his official visit to College Station that will be from May 28-30.

Another Electric WR to the Aggies?

Venice linebacker Kane Judson (#8) can’t keep IMG running back Eric McFarland III (#3) out of the end zone.The Venice Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team Friday evening Sept. 3, 2025. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFarland III is a highly touted four-star prospect out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is the fifth-ranked wide receiver overall in the class of 2027 and the fourth-ranked player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports. McFarland III is also the 27th overall recruit in the country.

The 5-foot-8, 177-pound wide out is an electric offensive weapon with his size and can be a threat to reach the end zone anytime he touches the ball. McFarland III is fast and can quickly turn on the burners as a run and catch specialist.

He can even run deeper routes and could also be used in creative ways in college football such as in the backfield or as a return man. You could honestly think of him something like a Malachi Toney from Miami.

With this potential, McFarland III is sought after and already has multiple visits and offers lined up. He has basically received offers from every major college football program, including A&M, who offered him last February. Besides officially visiting Aggieland, McFarland III also has a visit to Georgia on May 15, and two more visits to Ohio State and USC on June 12 and June 5, respectively.

As a sophomore, McFarland III caught 29 receptions for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games. He was most recently named the offensive MVP of the 2026 Polynesian Bowl with four catches for 66 yards, 35 rushing yards, and one touchdown. He also participated in the Under Armour All-America game with two receptions for 36 yards.

McFarland III was a MaxPreps All-American Freshman with 36 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns. He also threw an 80-yard touchdown pass. There is no doubt about his speed as he also participates in track and field in the fastest events of the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Currently, he is projected to end up at Ohio State with a 94.1% chance according to On3. The Aggies will look to change that in May when he visits Kyle Field.