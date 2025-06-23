Texas A&M Aggies' Jalen Wydermyer Attends Tight End University
Former Texas A&M Aggies standout tight end Jalen Wydermyer has enrolled back in university and no, he will not be suiting up on Saturdays.
Wydermyer is a part of Tight End University’s 2025 class. Founded in 2021 by NFL tight ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, Tight End University is a three-day camp hosted in Nashville, Tennessee, where professional tight ends participate in film study, drills, workouts, recovery and more with their peers and legends of the game.
The 2025 event has brought out 72 tight ends from across the NFL, including former Georgia standout Brock Bowers and Texas star Gunnar Helm.
Wydermyer spent three seasons at A&M, where he compiled 1,468 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 118 receptions. He earned three All-SEC nods and was a two-time finalist for the Mackey Award, which is presented to college football’s best tight end.
The Dickinson High School product went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed with the Buffalo Bills shortly after, where he spent that summer. He had a brief stint with the New England Patriots before signing to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, where he remained from October 2022 to May 2023.
After a hiatus from football following his release from the Colts, Wydermyer signed with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers this past January. He appeared in four games for Michigan and recorded five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, Wydermyer has the size to earn an NFL contract. What is keeping him out of the league is his inconsistent hands, hesitation in the run game, and lack of explosiveness, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein’s pre-draft analysis of the tight end.
Maybe surrounding himself with the best tight ends in the league will help boost Wydermyer to the next level.