Texas A&M Releases Maroon & White Spring Game Rosters After Unique Selection Process
The Texas A&M Aggies will take the field Saturday for the first time since their season-ending disappointing loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl. And while Saturday's game is after all just a scrimmage, it is the taste of football for fans and players alike.
Unlike other programs, the Aggies will be holding a traditional spring game set to be broadcast on SEC+. Yet still, the format for Texas A&M's spring game will differ from others. Instead of doing one side has the first-team offense and second-team defense while the other has the second-team offense and first-team defense, the Aggies allow the players to draft the teams.
The Aggies' social media team shared a brief video of the draft where Taurean York made the selections for the Maroon team, while Trey Zuhn III made the picks for the White team.
While you may think that starting quarterback Marcel Reed would have been the first pick in this draft, York had another Aggie teammate in mind when he made the selection. York went defense first, selecting rising senior defensive end Cashius Howell first overall.
However, even while he passed up the opportunity of taking Reed with the first selection, he landed Reed as his quarterback anyway. Reed will start at quarterback for the Maroon team, while Jacob Zeno, the UAB transfer, will lead the White team.
As for there playmakers, Reed will have two of the transfer receivers in Kevin Concepcion and Mario Craver, in addition to having Rueben Owens at running back. Meanwhile Zeno will boast Jonah Wilson, and Terry Bussey at receiver among others, with E.J. Smith and Amari Daniels at running back.
Elsewhere, the teams look fairly even. DJ Hicks, Albert Regis, and Scooby Williams, will lead the front seven for team White. While Howell, Tyler Onyedim, and York will do the same for team Maroon.
Marcus Ratcliffe and Julian Humphrey will highlight the secondary for team Maroon, as Bryce Anderson and Dezz Ricks will do the same for team White.
Kickoff for Saturday is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT as the Aggies return to Kyle Field for their annual Maroon and White spring game.