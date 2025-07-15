South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Previews Texas A&M Rematch
ATLANTA --- In a day and age of college football where schools are now allowed to host a first-round College Football Playoff game with the 12-team format, home-field advantage has never been more important in the sport.
But before a program like the Texas A&M Aggies can even think about hosting a playoff game in Kyle Field, they'll have to defend their home field seven times in the regular season. One of those times will come on November 15th, where they will welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to Kyle Field.
After the two matched up in Williams-Brice Stadium last season, a game in which the Aggies fell to the Gamecocks in the hostile environment, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is looking forward to the chance to be on the other end.
LaNorris Sellers Praises Kyle Field
"I look forward to it. I heard so much about the stadium, so I'm ready to see that. We went my freshman year. We played at, like, 12ish. Even when we played, it was kind of loud," Sellers said at SEC Media Days on Monday. "It was cool seeing all the military stuff before the game, the pregame warm-ups, when they're walking around the field, all that."
"Texas A&M was an exciting game just because it was a night game as well," Sellers said. "They were big, physical. I remember Shemar Steward hitting me on one specific play. We talk about that all the time. But they're super fast, physical. They're smart. Looking forward to it."
That first trip to College Station for Sellers came before he was the starting quarterback. In 2023, it was Spencer Rattler, the former five-star Oklahoma signal-caller, who was leading the Gamecocks into the boisterous Kyle Field.
Despite Rattler playing well, completing 20 of his 33 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown, it was the Aggies who came out on top. Texas A&M will obviously for similar success in this year's matchup despite South Carolina being the ones with the recent win.
It was the matchup with the Gamecocks last November that started the disappointing finish to Texas A&M's season. With a rowdy crowd at their back, South Carolina pulled out a 44-20 win, as Sellers found the end zone three times, accumulating 350 total yards.
He completed 13 of his 27 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 106 yards and a score.
The Aggies will kickoff the 2025 season on Aug. 30th when they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.