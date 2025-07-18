Multiple Texas A&M Players Named to Preseason All-SEC Team
At the conclusion of the 2025 SEC Media Days, the results were announced for the preseason All-SEC team, and Texas A&M fans should be very happy about the results.
The Maroon and White had strong representation on each team, with six players showing up on the first, second, and third teams combined.
Considering that the team only had two players on the team last year, both of them on the second team, having three times that number this time by certainly has to be considered an improvement.
One Aggie Was Named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team
Though his dominant 2024 season was cut short due to injury, running back Le'Veon Moss still made a strong impression, averaging around 100 yards per game as the Aggies only lost one game in the eight full games that Moss played in.
And for his efforts, Moss was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team, the first Aggie named to the preseason list since Ainias Smith was named to the the special teams as an all-purpose player in 2023.
The second team finds three Aggies, including two of the team captains, offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Trey Zuhn III, and cornerback Will Lee III.
Moss and the rest of the A&M rushing attack, including quarterback Marcel Reed, benefitted heavily from the protection up front led by men like Reed-Adams and Zuhn, allowing the "Fightin' Farmers" to advance the ball over 2,500 yards in the season and also score 27 rushing touchdowns.
Lee III, known to the 12th Man as "The Blanket," provided some solid coverage for the Aggies in 2024, his first year with the team after playing at Kansas State for his first two collegiate seasons.
The now senior cornerback recorded 42 total tackles (39 solo), forced a fumble, successfully defended 10 passes, and picked off two passes, including a 93-yard pick-six against the Texas Longhorns.
The third team houses another mainstay in the Aggie offensive line with Chase Bisontis, who still provided support for the team's offensive scheme despite missing three games near the end of the year.
On the third team also sits the other team captain for the team, linebacker Taurean York.
York's skills on the field and leadership off of it have been heavily documented by teammates and coaches since his freshman year in 2023, and his stats have proven he is worthy of his honor, with 156 total tackles, 18 of them for loss, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and one interception.
The Aggies open up their 2025 campaign on August 30, hosting the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.