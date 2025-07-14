SEC Statement: 2026 4-Star Tamarion Watkins Commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M continues to build one of the most complete 2026 classes in the SEC, adding four-star linebacker/safety Tamarion Watkins from South Carolina on Monday.
Texas A&M’s 2026 recruiting class added another major piece on Monday as four-star athlete Tamarion Watkins committed to the Aggies over South Carolina, Tennessee, and others. The Rock Hill (S.C.) standout brings elite versatility and SEC-ready physicality to a defense that’s quietly stacking long-term depth across all three levels.
Watkins, who plays a hybrid linebacker/safety role for Northwestern High School, has long been considered one of the most athletic and instinctual defenders in the Southeast. At nearly 6-3 and 200 pounds, he offers the kind of positional flexibility that defensive coordinators covet — capable of covering tight ends, playing downhill in the box, or matching up in the slot.
Texas A&M had been trending for Watkins following a strong spring evaluation and consistent communication from Mike Elko's defensive staff, particilary co-defensive coordinatior and linebackers coach Jay Bateman. The two sides connected well during Watkins' spring visit, and official visit, and the momentum only grew in recent weeks.
Watkins recorded 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, and a blocked punt as a junior — production that reflects both his range and physicality. He’s also been praised for his football IQ and leadership traits, often calling out coverages and adjustments on the fly at the high school level.
With this commitment, Texas A&M now has one of the more intriguing defensive cores in the 2026 cycle. Watkins joins a class that includes blue-chip cornerback Brandon Arrington and in-state safety Chance Collins, giving the Aggies the foundation for a dynamic and aggressive secondary.
The South Carolina native had been a longtime lean toward the Gamecocks early in the process, but Texas A&M's national recruiting reach and the staff consistency helped turn the tide. Now, Elko and company adding a difference-maker with a high ceiling and the ability to impact multiple phases of the game.
Jay Bateman also played a huge role in this recruitment he played the biggest factor in this one, and is one of the main reason's A&M could've pulled this one off, with schools like South Carolina, and Georgia trying to make Watkins stay in that part of the region, again this is a huge win and one many people should give A&M more credit for.