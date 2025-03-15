Texas A&M Aggies QB Signs With Detroit Lions
A Texas A&M Aggies quarterback is set to join another Aggie in the Motor City for the 2025 NFL season.
Per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have agreed to sign former Texas A&M quarterback Kyle Allen to a deal. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in only one game for the team.
This move to Detroit will put him as the backup to quarterback Jared Goff on a team led by head coach Dan Campbell, who played tight end at Texas A&M.
Allen played two seasons at Texas A&M and one at Houston. During his time as an Aggie, Allen played in 21 games while going 278 of 475 passing for 3,532 yards, 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He went undrafted in 2018.
As far as his NFL career goes, Allen has mostly been a backup but has managed to carve out a role for himself on multiple rosters. Across time with the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, he's gone 7-12 as a starter while completing 442 of 705 passes for 4,753 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
This past fall, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack went on the AgKnocks podcast and shared a funny story about Allen and former Aggies quarterback Kyler Murray from a 41-23 loss to Alabama in 2015.
"So the Alabama game, Kyle Allen throws three pick-sixes, which is like some (expletive) you can’t even do on Madden,” Mack said to AgKnocks, per On3.“That’s so insane because we lost the game by like a touchdown, 10 points, or something like that. We could’ve won that game.
"(Allen) throws two pick-sixes and they put Kyler in," Mack continued. "So Kyler gets in the game, and then Kyler throws a pick. They take Kyler out of the game and put Kyle back in. Kyle throws another pick-six. They go back to Kyler. Kyler tells Spav, ‘(bleep) you, I don’t want to play for you.'”
