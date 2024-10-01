Kyler Murray Allegedly Cussed Out Texas A&M Coach on Sidelines During 2015 Game
Kyler Murray's short-lived career in College Station didn't go as many had hoped, but things worked out for the former Texas A&M quarterback in the end.
Some departures happen with mutual respect, but it appears that Murray's exit from Texas A&M didn't include too many happy words.
During a recent appearance on the AgKnocks podcast, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack revealed that Murray directed some expletive-filled comments toward then-Texas A&M quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital on the sidelines during a loss to Alabama in 2015. Spavital is now the offensive coordinator at Baylor.
So the Alabama game, Kyle Allen throws three pick-sixes, which is like some (expletive) you can’t even do on Madden,” Mack said to AgKnocks, per On3.“That’s so insane because we lost the game by like a touchdown, 10 points, or something like that. We could’ve won that game."
No. 9 Texas A&M lost 41-23 to No. 10 Alabama.
"(Allen) throws two pick-sixes and they put Kyler in," Mack continued. "So Kyler gets in the game, and then Kyler throws a pick. They take Kyler out of the game and put Kyle back in. Kyle throws another pick-six. They go back to Kyler. Kyler tells Spav, ‘(bleep) you, I don’t want to play for you.'”
Mack went on to say that he didn't realize what had happened until Murray told him afterwards.
"I told Spav '(Bleep) you, I won’t play for you,'" Murray told Mack.
In his only season with the Aggies, Murray went 72 of 121 passing for 686 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. After sitting out a year and transferring to Oklahoma, Murray was the backup to Baker Mayfield in 2017.
Once he became the starter in Norman, his career took off.
During his Heisman Trophy-winner season in 2018, Murray exploded onto the scene with 4,361 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 140 carries for 1,001 yards and 12 more scores.