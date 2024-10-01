All Aggies

Kyler Murray Allegedly Cussed Out Texas A&M Coach on Sidelines During 2015 Game

According to a former Texas A&M Aggies player, Kyler Murray had an expletive-filled interaction with an assistant coach on the sidelines during a game in the 2015 season.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 7, 2015; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kyler Murray (1) attempts a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2015; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kyler Murray (1) attempts a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyler Murray's short-lived career in College Station didn't go as many had hoped, but things worked out for the former Texas A&M quarterback in the end.

Some departures happen with mutual respect, but it appears that Murray's exit from Texas A&M didn't include too many happy words.

During a recent appearance on the AgKnocks podcast, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack revealed that Murray directed some expletive-filled comments toward then-Texas A&M quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital on the sidelines during a loss to Alabama in 2015. Spavital is now the offensive coordinator at Baylor.

So the Alabama game, Kyle Allen throws three pick-sixes, which is like some (expletive) you can’t even do on Madden,” Mack said to AgKnocks, per On3.“That’s so insane because we lost the game by like a touchdown, 10 points, or something like that. We could’ve won that game."

No. 9 Texas A&M lost 41-23 to No. 10 Alabama.

"(Allen) throws two pick-sixes and they put Kyler in," Mack continued. "So Kyler gets in the game, and then Kyler throws a pick. They take Kyler out of the game and put Kyle back in. Kyle throws another pick-six. They go back to Kyler. Kyler tells Spav, ‘(bleep) you, I don’t want to play for you.'”

Mack went on to say that he didn't realize what had happened until Murray told him afterwards.

"I told Spav '(Bleep) you, I won’t play for you,'" Murray told Mack.

In his only season with the Aggies, Murray went 72 of 121 passing for 686 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. After sitting out a year and transferring to Oklahoma, Murray was the backup to Baker Mayfield in 2017.

Once he became the starter in Norman, his career took off.

During his Heisman Trophy-winner season in 2018, Murray exploded onto the scene with 4,361 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 140 carries for 1,001 yards and 12 more scores.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News