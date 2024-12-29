Texas A&M Aggies TE Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS -- After a heartbreaking loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday night, Texas A&M Aggies tight end Tre Watson is moving on to the next stage in his career.
Watson announced on X (Twitter) that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft after four seasons of college football.
Here's his full statement:
A Rio Rancho, N.M. native, Watson was originally a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like Army, Texas State, New Mexico, Liberty, New Mexico State and many more before commiting to Fresno State. He played the first three seasons of his career with the Bulldogs before transferring to A&M last offseason.
In his only season with the Aggies, Watson tallied 21 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown. His scoring grab came in the 21-17 win over Arkansas on Sept. 28. In the loss to USC, he had three catches for 42 yards. During his time at Fresno State, Watson posted 56 catches for 592 yards and four touchdowns. Most of this production came during the 2023 season when he finished with career-high marks in catches (38), receiving yards (378) and touchdowns (four).
Including Watson's departure, the Aggies have now lost two tight ends, as Jaden Platt transferred to Arkansas. A&M has quickly made up for this with the portal additions of Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn).
The Aggies will now head into the offseason looking to build off of the first season under head coach Mike Elko.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Heartbreaking Las Vegas Bowl Collapse vs. USC Trojans
MORE: Mike Elko Doesn't Hold Back Against Texas A&M Defense After USC Loss: 'Can't Cover!'
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Blow 3-Score Second Half Lead to USC Trojans to Lose Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Noah Thomas Makes Texas A&M Aggies History vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl