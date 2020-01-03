Texas A&M All-Decade Roster: Offense

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M was a standout in the making during the 2010s. With the move over from the Big 12 to the SEC, the Aggies could have folded, but instead thrived early.

The Aggies struggled in the middle of the 10s, but found success late. A majority of players made their marks, with some becoming one of the biggest names at the next level.

Although everyone will have their own thoughts, we have our personal preferences on who impressed over the past decade. Let's dive on in and see who made our list.

QUARTERBACK: Johnny Manziel (2011-2013)

We all knew this would be the pick.

Manziel shined the second he took a snap for Kevin Sumlin's offense. The Dallas native became a sensation, impressing with his speed and acrobatic style of play. Throwing for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2012, Manziel became the first freshman to win the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Although Manziel never flourished in the NFL, it was his days in College Station that make him still a celebrity around the NCAA. With over 7,000 passing yards, over 2,000 rushing yards and 93 career touchdowns in two years, what's not to love about Manziel?

Seriously, there's not a second option.

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACK: Trayveon Williams (2016-2018)

Several runners could have made this list, but they would all be trumped by Williams' final year at A & M. In all seriousness, was there even a real second option that could compare to him on the ground?

From the second he arrived, Williams became a stud in the making. In 2016, he became the first freshman to rush for 1,000 yards in A & M history. Williams' shined for the Aggies' run game last season, rushing for an SEC-high 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how he transitions from College Station to Cincinnati, but there's no reason to doubt his potential.

WIDE RECEIVER: Mike Evans (2011-2013)

Maybe Manziel was so good because he had a player like Evans making the catches. Even with only two years under his belt, the Galveston product became an instant success for the offense, finding ways to make plays in the open field.

In both seasons, Evans recorded at least 65-plus catches for over 1,000 yards. In 2013, the then-sophomore recorded a career-high 13 touchdowns on his way to a near 1,4000-yard season.

Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Evans has seen the same amount of success he saw in College Station. In six seasons, he became the second player all-time to finish his first six seasons with 1,000-plus yards each year.

WIDE RECEIVER: Ryan Swope (2009-2012)

Many forget just how special of a talent Swope was for the Aggies only due to the success of wide receivers at the next level. The former Aggie will forever be remembered for his time in both the Big 12 and the SEC.

Swope tallied a career-high 89 catches in 2011 and averaged 14 yards per catch. Finishing his career with 252 catches for 3,117 yards and 24 career touchdowns, it would be hard to have a decade list without him.

© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

WIDE RECEIVER: Christian Kirk (2015-2017)

Even without the likes of Kyler Murray or Kyle Allen under center, Kirk never bent the knee and always was able to make a name for himself. From his freshman season until the end of his time in College Station, if there was a ball going his way, Kirk was going to make the catch.

In all three seasons, Kirk collected at least 70 catches for over 900 yards. During his freshman season, the Arizona native tallied over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. With 26 career touchdowns and now impressing back in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals, Kirk continues to make strides as the potential heir-apparent to Larry Fitzgerald.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TIGHT END: Jace Sternberger (2018)

Sternberger spent one season in College Station, but he made his mark known for the future of the program. A transfer from Kansas, the junior would go on to shatter records at A & M for a tight end.

During his lone season in Aggieland, Sternberger caught 48 balls for an average of 17 yards per reception and led the team with 10 touchdowns in 2018. Known for his hands rather than blocking, the rising prospect was expected to make a name for himself as the Packers' long-term answer at tight end.

Still, the former three-star prospect now has all the records at the position in just one season with the team.

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSIVE LINE: OT Luke Jockel (2010-2012), OT Jake Matthews, OL Cedric Ogbuehi (2010-2014), OL Germain Ifdei (2011-2015), OC Erik McCoy (2015-2018)

Four of the five names mentioned above all played offensive tackle at some point in their Aggie career. Since they found success there, it would make sense for NFL teams to be high on their upside at the next level.

The same four who played tackle also were drafted in the first round. McCoy, who is currently is starting for the New Orleans Saints, was drafted in the second round last April.

Jockel and Matthews helped Cyrus Gray rushed for 1,000 yards in 2010 while both would become staple ends for Manziel in pass protection. Both would be long-term starters, with Jockel being named the starting left tackle as a new addition in 2010.

Obguehi originally was slotted to play offensive tackle before moving inside to begin his career as a right guard. His size and speed allowed him to transition to left tackle with ease while Ifedi was best known for his ability to win in the trenches.

Both Ifedi and Matthews continue to make A & M proud as starters at tackle for the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, respectively. McCoy currently has held down the trenches in New Orleans while Ogbuehi has found a home as a backup for the Jacksonville Jaguars.