After having a season to forget in 2026, the Texas A&M Aggies finish up their campaign with a hosting of the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field.

That season to forget has been largely plagued by the massive question looming at the quarterback position, as Mike Elko finally pulled the trigger and put Brady Hart under center last week against the Oklahoma Sooners after Marcel Reed's abysmal play in the year finally reached its breaking point.

But after Hart himself struggled in Norman last Saturday, Elko said during his Monday press conference that is unsure of who will be leading the Aggie offense against the Longhorns, despite saying that they would determine it Sunday.

No worries, Coach Elko. Here are some pros and cons to both men and how they will affect the team for the Friday night showdown.

Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) keeps the ball for yards during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pros

Experience: Reed has squared off against Steve Sarkisian's men twice before, and a few of them are still on the team from the 2024 contest. Reed may be yet to throw a touchdown against Texas' defense through those two games, but he has shown his ability to keep the games close and not allow them to get out of hand.

This doesn't just apply against the Longhorns. Reed is the outright more experienced option. He has seen more SEC schemes and more complicated pressures than the handful that Hart has been exposed to.

Mobility: The junior has been able to extend plays in both years against the Longhorns using his legs, a necessary attribute to possess against a Texas defensive front that feasts on quarterbacks that remain stationary.

Continuity: Texas A&M's offense is used to having Reed under center. The receivers know where he looks, and the offensive line are aware of his tendencies in the pocket. Even with the struggles throughout the year, the familiarity between Reed, the coaching staff, and the rest of the A&M offense could still help in a high-pressure environment like Friday night.

Cons

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Production (or lack thereof): Just a year removed from a 25-touchdown season, Reed has now just completed 160 of 287 passes for 1,712 yards, just eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Not exactly the production you want with a top five team coming to your home turf.

Confidence: Getting benched had to deal a drastic blow to the quarterback's overall confidence, and how Reed will respond mentally and mechanically if he is given the starting role is a legitimate question. Will he play with renewed motivation? Or will the uncertainty make it all worse?

Brady Hart

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pros

Downfield Passing: Coach Elko himself praised Hart's ability to push the ball downfield after the game against the Sooners. Vertical passing hasn't exactly been the Aggies' strong suit in the year, and Hart has demonstrated that he has no problem making those throws.

Potential Has Been Shown: The statline from last Saturday's game might not be spectacular, as Hart completed just 40 percent of his throws for 131 yards and a touchdown, but the two big plays of 30+ yards to Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton showed that he is capable of making big time throws against a fiesty defense.

Cons

Inexperienced: This is likely the biggest concern. Hart has had limited exposure to collegiate play, let alone to the pressure that a rivalry game will bring. He is basically getting thrown to the wolves.

Texas' Challenge: The Longhorns' defensive talent and ability to pressure the quarterback could make the job considerably more difficult for Hart. Friday night will be a test of his ability to read and respond to pressure, adjust progressions, and avoid getting sacked.

We will likely have to wait until the lights come on Friday night to find out Elko's decision, but whoever gets the nod will be in for quite the test against Steve Sarkisian and the No. 5 Texas Longhorns.

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