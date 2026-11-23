Texas A&M's first trip to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 15 years did not end in the result that the Maroon and White were hoping for, coming up short by a score of 28-7 after yet another late collapse in the fourth quarter.

It's become all too common of a theme for the Aggies in conference games this year, and this time, it caused the Aggies to be knocked out of bowl contention and now the team will endure their first losing season under head coach Mike Elko.

As damning as the fourth quarter was for Texas A&M, however, a certain drive in the first half is what truly sealed the team's fate in Norman last Saturday.

What Went Wrong This Time for Texas A&M?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) runs past Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the waning moments of the second quarter, the Aggies forced a holding penalty on the Oklahoma line, sacked John Mateer, and forced an incompletion from the signal caller to bring up a 3rd & 25 for Brent Venables' men.

Before the play even happened, linebacker Ray Coney jumped offsides, giving the Sooners a free play, which resulted in Mateer connecting with wide receiver Elijah Thomas for a 38-yard gain, spotting them on A&M's four-yard line.

The play that followed was a four-yard touchdown pass from Mateer to tight end Rocky Beers, tying the game with 22 seconds left in the half.

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The score capped off an eight-play, 92-yard drive that took less than 90 seconds to put together.

The drive was a combination of many repeated mistakes that Mike Elko's men have been guilty of this season. Costly penalties, poorly timed busted coverages, you name it.

That flat out can't happen in the SEC, much less this Friday night against an offense like the one that the No. 5-ranked Texas Longhorns possess.

And you would think that A&M would have that hammered in at this point in the season, but yet, here we are.

Coney jumping offsides definitely wasn't a positive, but Mateer completing the pass is what did the damage. The penalty would've pushed Oklahoma up 10 yards and made it 3rd &15, still a very tough spot to operate from, but instead, the Sooners made up the entirety of the yardage and then some, and it gave them the momentum they needed heading into halftime.

After exchanging punts for the third quarter, Oklahoma put together a 96-yard touchdown drive that took nearly eight-and-a-half minutes off the clock to give them the lead, and the remaining two scores came via A&M turnovers.

Since we now know that the Aggies' season is for sure coming to a close this Friday, it is critical that they use the game against the Longhorns to sharpen a blade that has been dull for far too long.

And also throw a wrench in their rivals' playoff hopes while they're at it.

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