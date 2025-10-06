Texas A&M Defensive End Awarded With SEC Honors After Incredible Week 6 Performance
After an incredible week six performance against Mississippi State, Cashius Howell was named as the SEC Defensive Lineman of Week 6, the Southeastern Conference reported on X.
Howell recorded three tackles on Saturday versus the Bulldogs, and they were all sacks, marking his second game this season with three sacks.
Howell has been a part of all five games of the Aggies' 5-0 slate this season, and he has played a big role in each game on the defensive side. Through five games so far this season, Howell has picked up 13 total tackles, 12 of those being solo takedowns and seven of them being sacks on the quarterback.
He has recorded at least one sack in three of the Aggies' five games, showcasing his skills against Utah State, Auburn and Mississippi State. In the Aggies season opener against UTSA and their comeback win against Notre Dame, Howell was unable to get to the QB.
Breaking Down The Sacks
Howell's first sack of the day came on the first drive of the game, as Mississippi State quarterback Black Shapen was quickly taken down on a 3rd and 13, forcing the Bulldogs to punt. The Aggie defense all around pressured Shapen throughout the entire game, especially on the first drive where he was sacked twice, once by Howell and once by Daymion Sanford.
With the Aggies up 7-3, Mississippi State had a chance to score again before heading into halftime, yet Howell once again got a hold of Shapen, forcing another punt from the Bulldogs. After a touchback, the Bulldogs got the ball on their own 25, yet Shapen was quickly taken down by Howell for a loss of 12 yards.
Howell's last sack of the evening came in the late minutes of the fourth quarter, which ended up being the Bulldogs' final drive. A sack of seven yards put Howell at three sacks on the evening, tying his season best.
No Stranger To Sacks
Howell is no stranger to getting to the quarterback as we saw earlier this season in a game against Utah State. Against the Aggies of Utah State, Howell not only had three sacks, but he had three consecutive sacks all in one drive that absolutely lit up Kyle Field.
With his two performances of three sacks, Howell joins the best, Von Miller, who was the last Aggie to have three plus sacks in multiple games in a season in 2009.