Texas A&M Depth Chart: An Early Look At the 2021 Defense

Here's an early look at Texas A&M's defense under Mike Elko for the 2021 season

When you live and drink the SEC kool-aid, best be ready to field one of the nation's best rosters. That's at least what Jimbo Fisher will be trying to do at Texas A&M in 2021.

The Aggies return fresh off a 9-1 campaign and Orange Bowl victory. It's Year 4 of the Fisher-led team, meaning everyone on campus has now been recruited by his staff. And with yet another top 10 recruiting class, A&M is looking to take the next leap from good SEC school to College Football Playoff contender.

With the defense at hand, they easily could make that leap.

Mike Elko will have nine full-time starters returning to the 12th Man defense. Of the two players he's replacing, there's experience from rising underclassmen that have plenty of snaps under their belt.

The Aggies finished just outside the top 10 in every major category last fall. With a core talent returning, they should not only expect a single-digit ranking finish, but perhaps even possess a reincarnation of the "Wrecking Crew" from the 1980s.

Fall ball will give an indication of where everyone is lining up, but he's an early look at All Aggies' depth chart projections for A&M's defense.

DEFENSIVE END

DE1: Michael Clemons, Graduate Sr.

DE2: Tyree Johnson, RS Sr.

DE3: Donnell Harris, RS Fresh

No surprises here outside of the fact both Johnson and Clemons will return. Thanks to the NCAA granting player an extra year of eligibility, the two seniors get one more chance to improve their draft stock in preparation for 2022.

Clemons was the hottest defender at the start of the all-SEC season, leading the Aggies with four sacks in five games. A groin injury cost him a chance to lead the team all year. Johnson, who was a part-time starter, recorded four sacks, plus six tackles for losses.

Harris should see reps after a strong spring, but more in a rotational role. There's also a chance to see both Clemons and Johnson on the field at the same time, but more on that in a second.

DEFENSIVE END

DE1: DeMarvin Leal, Jr.

DE2: Michael Clemson, Graduate Sr.

DE3: Fadil Diggs, RS Fresh.

Leal will be on the field for every snap if A&M is serious about contending. He's the Aggies' best defensive player far and away and can win in so many different aspects. Elko will play him off the edge as a five-technique, but also isn't afraid to move him inside and bullrush the interior.

If Leal moves inside to more of a 4I look, Clemons should move to his side. This would allow Johnson and him to pressure the edge while Leal works up the middle alongside the defensive tackle. As a starter against the run, Clemons recorded seven tackles for losses himself.

Much like Harris, Diggs will be waiting another year, though his snap count should improve with a more relaxed schedule. Either way, it'll be another year to learn while mastering his craft.

NOSE TACKLE

NT1: McKinnley Jackson, Soph.

NT2: Isaiah Raikes, Soph.

Bobby Brown was one of the two defenders to leave for the NFL Draft, but he's being replaced by Jackson, who saw his snap count grow last fall. He played in all 10 games and recorded 13 total tackles, plus a sack.

When the Aggies are looking for more of a pass rush, Jackson likely will move over the center with Leal shifting inside. Raikes, who is similarly built, should fight for reps during the season at both the zero and three-tech spots.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

DT1: Jayden Peevy, Sr.

DT2: Isaiah Raikes, Soph.

DT3: Ardarious Jones, RS Soph.

Peevy returns for his third season as a starter and one of the best run stoppers in the SEC. He finished with nine tackles for losses and was closed gaps quick.

Raikes will likely see reps at both roles to help improve for a full-time role in 2022. Jones missed all of last season with an injury, but looks to be back to normal and should compete for a rotational role.

MIKE LINEBACKER

LB1: Andre White Jr., Jr.

LB2: Antonio Doyle, Soph.

LB3: Chris Russell, Jr.

White missed the spring game due to offseason surgery, but he filled in as the third linebacker in 2020. With Aaron Hansford out in the Orange Bowl, he stepped up and was an immediate contributor, recording eight tackles, the second-most on the night.

Doyle, a highly-touted recruit, fits a similar frame to that of Buddy Johnson. He's a thumper than can play the middle of the field and will excel in stopping the run. When looking to run more of a dime look, Russell thrives in space and fills holes in terms of pass coverage.

All three players could see decent reps, with White earning the most as the veteran.

WILL LINEBACKER

LB1: Aaron Hansford, Grad Sr.

LB2: Edgerrin Cooper, RS Fresh.

LB3: Chris Russell, Jr.

Hansford is another player that gets an extra year of eligibility and now has a shot to boost his draft stock. With Anthony Hines II opting out, the former tight end stepped up big in space and coverage.

Cooper would be a starter on most teams entering this year, and even could force his way onto the field in sub-packages. Of all the players in the spring game, the Louisiana native made the biggest impact with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

CORNERBACK

CB1: Jaylon Jones, Soph.

CB2: Decue Harmon, Fresh.

No changes here as Johnson started every game from Week 2 on. He's a bigger, old-school style of corner that Fisher loves and can play anywhere. Add in the physicality and he could be a name looking to win the Jim Thorpe Award.

With Elijah Blades entering the transfer portal, Harmon has a chance to earn quality reps. The Denton-Guyer alum enters the season after being a hot recruit in the 2020 class. Could he see similar success to Jones in Year 1?

CORNERBACK

CB1: Myles Jones, Grad Sr.

CB2: Brian George, Sr.

Same thing for the other side. The 6-foot-4 Jones is physical and only got better at jumping routes and waiting in anticipation for the kill. He's entering his third, and final year as a starter for Eklo's secondary.

George was a pleasant find from the JUCO level in 2020. Although his reps were few and far between, he did manage to record six tackles and his first interception in the season finale against Tennessee. If Jaylon Jones plays a big nickel, expect George to start opposite the other Jones.

FREE SAFETY

FS1: Leon O'Neal, Sr.

FS2: Keldrick Carper, Grad Sr.

Much like the others, no changes in the starters. O'Neal returns after a quality season in which he tallied 48 tackles, three pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. He'll be more than just a deep man in coverage, playing all over as a "ROVER" type player.

The Aggies are one team that isn't afraid to play a three safety set. If that's the case, Carper is smart and is a quality utility player who is over the top as a center fielder-type defender. He's not a full-time starter, but he's a captain, meaning he'll see his reps.

STRONG SAFETY

SS1: Demani Richardson, Jr.

SS2: Brian Williams, Jr.

Richardson enters his third season as a starter, this time back to full strength. As a run stopper, there are few safeties in the league that can the same impact as him. He also looks better in zone coverage moving towards fall ball.

Williams, who worked primarily in special teams, is good in zone coverage as well. A decent run stopper, he too could be vying for reps in the nickel and closer to the line of scrimmage.

NICKEL DEFENDER

NB1: Antonio Johnson, Soph.

NB2: Erick Young, Jr.

NB3: Josh Moten, RS Fresh.

This will be based on the formation the offense will show. Expect most of the snaps to be patrolled by Johnson, who filled in for Devin Morris towards the end of the season. A safety by trade, he's great in coverage and has quality closing speed.

Young is a mini linebacker that will attack the run and be effective as a blitzer. For shiftier speed receivers, Moten might be the best fit. He enters his second season after being a top defensive back in the state of Maryland during the 2019 season.

