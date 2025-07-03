One Texas A&M Starter Considered A Major Sleeper in 2025
The 2025 football season is approaching as ESPN released their Top 25 Sleeper Players for this upcoming season, with Texas A&M's Tyreek Chappell coming in at No. 23.
Chappell missed practically all of last season after suffering a lower leg injury in practice, making only three tackles during his senior season.
"Chappell returns after missing almost all of last season with a lower leg injury suffered in a non-contact setting in practice, making just three tackles," ESPN wrote. "With the return of Will Lee III and the addition of Georgia transfer Julian Humphrey, Chappell, who had 88 tackles in his first two seasons but just 24 in the past two, might be overlooked by fans. But inside the program, Chappell is expected to have a big year at the nickel spot."
Before his unfortunate non-contact injury he sustained in practice, Chappell played his first three seasons for the Aggies, coming in as a three-star recruit and earning a starting spot. While he was able to record three tackles against Notre Dame in the Aggies' season opener, that was all Chappell could record before a surprising injury that left him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.
Tyreek Chappell has a history of being an impact player
As a freshman, Chappell played in all 12 of Texas A&M's matchups and made eight starts while he recorded 41 tackles, 31 of them being solo. In the Aggies' massive win over No. 1 Alabama, Chappell tallied five tackles, contributing heavily to the Aggies' 41-38 win.
His sophomore season was no different as he started in 11 games for the Maroon and White as he led the team with eight pass breakups and ranked top 10 in the Southeastern Conference. One of his most explosive moments was against Arkansas, in which he recorded his first fumble recovery for 15 yards before passing it to Demani Richardson for an 82 yard touchdown at Jerry World.
In his junior season, Chappell started at corner in 10 games for the Aggies, having another breakthrough season as he was tied for first on the team with seven breakups. He recorded less tackles than he had his first two seasons with 21, including one interception.
Chappell's Return to the Field
Returning to Kyle Field for the first time in a year, Chappell will be a threat on the field for what should be his fifth and final season of college football. Chappell, the former starter and three-star recruit out of high school, should have a warm welcome back to Aggieland in the Aggies' season opener against UTSA.
The Aggies have some good Aggies returning, like Will Lee III who was dominant for the Aggies last season with 39 tackles and a season high eight tackles against Notre Dame. The Aggies also added transfer Julian Humphrey who recorded 20 tackles in two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs.
After nearly a year of rehab and recovery, Chappell is set to start his fifth year at Kyle Field in front of the 12th Man, hoping to once again become a starter and dominant player for the Aggies.