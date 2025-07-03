4-Star Safety Announces Texas A&M in Top 3, Commitment Date Set
The Texas A&M Aggies are on fire on the recruiting front. Each day, it feels like they are gaining steam on yet another top-rated prospect.
This time, it is four-star safety Tylan Wilson. He announced his top three programs, Arkansas, Clemson and Texas A&M, and his commitment date of July 18, on his personal X account.
The Aggies currently hold the No. 4 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports’ rankings. With 283.33 points, the Fightin’ Farmers are closing in on USC’s first-place 298.72 points.
How Could Tylan Wilson Contribute to Texas A&M?
The way the Aggies’ 2026 recruiting class has shaped up, Wilson would be the second safety in the class, joining Chance Collins.
Wilson, a Pascagoula High School product, helped lead his team to a 9-3 record his junior year, where they lost to Hattiesburg High School in the quarterfinal round of the Mississippi State 6A football playoffs. He is also a member of the Pascagoula High School basketball team.
Standing at 6-2, 185 pounds, Wilson plays bigger than what his measurables say. His tape shows that he is unafraid to step up in the box and provide support in the run game. When he comes down in run support, he flies in hard.
“A two-way player that also reps at receiver on offense, the Magnolia State native utilizes his length and ball tracking ability exceptionally well as a defender, consistently putting himself in the arena to make a play on the ball in the air,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote. “Wilson projects as a potential multi-year above average starter at the next level that will more than likely trend closer to the line of scrimmage positionally as he continues to fill out his 6-foot-2 frame.”
The Aggies have had a ton of success recruiting the defensive side of the ball. Coach Mike Elko has secured commitments from five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, four-star edge Tristian Givens, four-star cornerback Victor Singleton and most recently four-star linebacker Da’Quives Beck.
When Elko was hired, he was brought in as someone who understands “Aggie Culture” and could win a few games. Much to the 12th Man’s delight, he has turned out to be a master-recruiter, alongside his star-studded recruiting staff.
The Aggies are set to open their 2025 campaign with a nighttime home-bout against the UTSA Roadrunners, which should serve as a get-right game for A&M’s multiple potential-Top-25 road matchups down the stretch.