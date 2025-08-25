Texas A&M Head Yell Leader Spends Week At A&M Fall Football Camp
Texas A&M University is a school that is rooted deep in tradition, from sporting traditions such as Midnight Yell to other campus events such as Muster, and you either understand the tradition, or you don't, plain and simple.
One additional sporting tradition that has made A&M unique from other schools across the country is the absence of female cheerleaders, instead entrusting five members of their Corps of Cadets to serve as "Yell Leaders," leading various cheers, or "yells" during A&M's games.
The Yell Leaders are typically scattered throughout the student section side of Kyle Field and around the stadium, but in a manner of tradition, one Yell Leader got to get a taste of the on-field action that he leads the support for.
Yell Leader Kyler Fife Spent a Week in Pads With the A&M Football Team
In an interesting twist, head football coach Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff allowed Head Yell Leader Kyler Fife to partake in the drills that made up the team's fall camp for football over the past week, allowing the Corps senior to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a week's preparation for Saturday.
For his willingness to partake and endure the strenuous workouts, Fife was presented with a game jersey by none other than Elko himself, with "Fife" and the No. 12 proudly displayed on the back, and Fife's gratefulness was evident, as he explained that he went into practice with a particular mindset.
"I appreciate y'all keeping this tradition alive this week," Fife said to the huddle of players following Saturday's practice. "When I came to practice this week, I had three hopes, my first one was that during practice, y'all would understand what we're about as Yell Leaders, representing you and being the bridge from the student body to the student-athletes."
"My second hope was that y'all would understand the platform that everyone right here has, to represent Texas A&M and represent strong leadership. And my third and final hope? The same one that y'all all have, go beat the hell out of everyone and go win a national championship."
The start of that third and final hope begins this upcoming Saturday, when the Aggies host the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field to kickstart their second year under Elko and what they hope will be their first national championship since 1939.
And you can best believe that Kyle Field is going to be rockin' all night long, especially with the Yell Leaders heading the charge.