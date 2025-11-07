Texas A&M Legacy Recruit Emphasizes 100 Percent Commitment to the Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are 8-0 and are looking to remain one of the last unbeaten teams in the country, having gotten off to their best start in over 30 years. Looking to keep up their winning streak on the field, they also look to be succeeding the same way in the recruiting department.
Mike Brown, a legacy wide receiver recruit, reemphasized his commitment to the Aggies this weekend, stating he is entirely on board with Mike Elko and his staff. With Early Signing Day just around the corner, the possibility of flips is there, but Brown continues to be locked in with College Station.
As the son of a former Aggies linebacker, Reggie Brown, he would be a legacy edition for a school and program that has long prided itself on its ability to foster a family culture, while still developing players for the next level.
Million Percent Committed
Brown, a four-star wide receiver according to ESPN continues to put up impressive numbers in his senior season at Legacy School of Sports Sciences in Houston, Texas. In his latest game, he showed his big-play ability, recording five catches for 151 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver has been committed to the Aggies since March, and he's known for his catch radius and soft hands, allowing him to catch nearly everything thrown his direction. After his two-touchdown performance, he reiterated his commitment to the Aggies and what he has seen from them this season.
"I'm a million percent committed. I love A&M," Brown told Gigem247. "It's a great place to be. It makes you feel amazing. It makes you feel like I'm really at home. They treat me like I'm family to them. So, I really respect them and I love that."
No stranger to knowing what it takes to excel at the next level, he has learned a thing or two from his dad, who was a linebacker in the 1990s. The elder Brown was a first-team All-Southwest Conference player in 1995, before being selected 17th overall by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft.
Brown is part of the 2026 recruiting class, which is filled with receiver talent, including Aaron Gregory, the number 10 receiving recruit in the country, according to Rivals. Another name joining him includes Madden Williams, the number 39-ranked receiver according to Rivals. Brown is currently part of the nation's sixth-ranked recruiting class, and it appears he has no intention of going anywhere else.