Texas A&M Star Linebacker Ruled Out vs. Missouri Tigers
After playing through injury during the entire 2024 season, this season hasn't gotten any easier for Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams, whose injury issues began during the team's massive win in South Bend over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
After suffering an ankle injury following an interception, the former Florida Gator was sidelined for a month while he recovered, eventually returning for the team's 45-42 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, as well as the LSU Tigers.
However, following the team's last bye week of the year, those injuries have returned to plague Williams, and he is listed as "out" for A&M's upcoming game against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, per the first SEC availability report of the week.
Zoinks! No Scoob (Again)
Williams was unavailable for the first three conference games that A&M played against Auburn, Mississippi State, and for most of the contest against his former team Florida, respectively, but the team was able to not only defeat all three teams but also show a strong presence on defense while doing so.
In the five games he has appeared in during the 2025 campaign, Williams has recorded 18 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and the one interception against Notre Dame.
Williams toughed out the entire 2024 season, playing through a torn meniscus that he was said to have suffered on the first drive of the season opener, which, ironically, was also against Notre Dame.
Thankfully for Mike Elko, the depth that the Maroon and White holds at the linebacker position is astronomical, especially with starters Taurean York and Daymion Sanford, the latter seeing a huge rise to stardom in Williams' absence, recording 33 total tackles (16 solo), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception against Mississippi State.
With and without Williams, the Aggies have still put together the fourth-ranked defense in the conference in terms of yards allowed, allowing 203 passing yards and 118.5 rushing yards through eight games in the season thus far.
In addition to Williams, Mike Elko and the Aggies will also be without safety Bryce Anderson, running back Le'Veon Moss, and safety Rashad Johnson Jr.
The Aggies will be looking for their third straight win over Mizzou, having won three of the five games the two teams have competed in since both joined the SEC back in 2012.
Both teams boast elite defenses and gritty running games, with Missouri's Ahmad Hardy currently leading the conference in rushing yards, though the Tigers will have to adjust to not having Beau Pribula under center, instead trusting true freshman Matt Zollers with the starting duties.
The Tigers and Aggies kick off at 2:30 on Saturday.