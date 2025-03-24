2026 4-Star Aggies Legacy Commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies head into their second week of spring practice, where not only does head coach Mike Elko and Co., have to focus on getting their team ready for the fall. But also on entertaining and impressing the many recruits who are making their way to College Station for unofficial visits.
One of those unofficial visits paid off, as the Aggies added another commitment to their 2026 recruiting class. As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, four-star receiver Mike Brown has committed to Texas A&M following his March 21 visit.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver by way of Spring, Texas, is the son of Texas A&M linebacker Reggie Brown. The now 50-year-old played for the Aggies in the '90s, becoming a first-team All-Southwest Conference player in 1995 before heading to the NFL. Where in 1996 he was taken No. 17 overall by the Detroit Lions.
Brown would play just two seasons in the NFL before suffering a spinal cord contusion that nearly left him paralyzed.
Brown's son Mike will now follow in his father's footsteps as an Aggies' legacy. The Legacy the School of Sport Sciences product is rated as No. 55 receiver, No. 50 prospect in Texas, and ranks No. 348 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.
He holds offers from over three dozen programs, a list that includes the likes of Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Oregon among others. However, despite the interest from many other major college football program, he has joined an Aggies 2026 recruiting class that already boasts talented receivers.
The list of commits already includes a pair of four-star receivers in Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia) and Madden Williams (Bellflower, California). Brown now joins them as the ninth commit.