Texas A&M Newcomer Named ‘Receiver To Watch’ For 2026 NFL Draft
Texas A&M football lost standout wide receiver Noah Thomas in the transfer portal this offseason. The Aggies replaced Thomas with two quality pass catchers who are already making waves.
One of the new pass catchers, Kevin “KC” Concepcion, has been named to Pro Football Focus’ “10 Wide Receivers to Know for the 2026 NFL Draft” list, put together by Max Chadwick. Other players on the list include Auburn’s Eric Singleton Jr., Florida’s Eugene Wilson III and Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields.
Prior to becoming an Aggie, Concepcion played two seasons at N.C. State. With the Wolfpack, Concepcion was a do-it-all man. He recorded two rushing touchdowns with 36 yards on the ground. Concepcion also amounted to 460 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his last season.
Concepcion may not be the tall, physical receiver build that has become popular in the NFL today, but he does not need to be. The speedy utility player could see a future in professional football that looks similar to the Green Bay Packers’ slot receiver Jayden Reed. Standing close to Concepcion’s five-foot-eleven, 190-pound-frame, Reed does it all for the Packers. He has lined up in the backfield as a running back, in the slot and even out wide. Concepcion has done all of those things for the Wolfpack and will most likely do the same for the Aggies come fall.
In A&M’s annual Maroon & White game, Concepcion gave the Aggie-faithful a glimpse of his game. The Charlotte, North Carolina native combined with fellow transfer WR Mario Craver for 142 yards.
“KC has been phenomenal,” A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein said in a press conference on April 1. “We’ve moved him all over the place, playing him all over the field… One of the best competitors I’ve been around at the receiver position.”
All spring, A&M’s coaching staff emphasized the importance of getting quarterback Marcel Reed more comfortable with throwing the ball, aligning with their relentless pursuit of top-tier pass catchers in the transfer portal.