Le'Veon Moss Sends Heartfelt Goodbye Message to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies didn't have the end to the season they wanted after falling in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Now, at the end of the season, the Aggies are undergoing roster turnover, with players transferring from the transfer portal to the NFL Draft.

Le'Veon Moss, a staple of the Aggies backfield for the past four seasons, made his intentions clear that he would enter the 2026 NFL Draft in a post, and sent a heartfelt message to the 12th man about closing the chapter on his time in College Station.

Always full of talent and determination to do anything possible on the field for his teammates, Moss was unfortunately hit by the injury bug throughout his career, while still showing flashes of the talent he possesses.

Best Chapter of the Story

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Moss was a faithful Aggie. Always loyal and always giving his all for the 12th man. After starting his career in College Station and seeing an immediate impact on the field during his freshman season, he stayed with the program when head coach Mike Elko took over, never wavering in his loyalty to the Aggies.

In four seasons, Moss finished with 1,767 rushing yards on 321 carries and finished with 22 touchdowns with an average of 5.5 yards per carry. The 2024 season was the highlight of his time, rushing for 765 yards on 121 carries and ten touchdowns. That was his only season finishing with double-digit touchdowns, and he finished with an absurd 6.3 yards per carry.

With a return to college football for the 2025 season, Moss picked up where he left off in 2024 and looked even better to start the season. An unfortunate lower-body injury after the sixth game of the season would sideline him for the entire second half. Still, he would make his return to the field for the opening round playoff game against the Miami Hurricanes. Moss would finish the year with 404 yards on 77 carries and six touchdowns.

"College Station, thanks for welcoming me for my three and a half years," Moss said in his post. "I got my Aggie ring and I graduated. The support I have received here at the great Texas A&M University has been more than I could have ever dreamed of. The 12th man is unmatched! I'm blessed and thankful that I will forever be able to call myself an Aggie."

Now the longtime running back is going to try his hand at the NFL Draft, and is 'closing one of the best chapters of his story', turning the reins over to Rueben Owens, who took over this season when Moss went down with an injury.

