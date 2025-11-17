Texas A&M Projected to Flip Two Major 2026 Recruits From SEC Rivals
After Texas A&M went down 30-3 to South Carolina on Saturday, not only was the SEC Championship trip on the line, but also a couple of highly touted recruits.
With A&M hosting its last home conference game of the season, there was a multitude of recruits in attendance, with even more watching on TV.
After A&M became the first SEC team out of 276 since 2004 to erase a 27-point deficit, recruits took notice. Soon after, Rivals logged expert predictions for two of the top defenders in the 2026 class to flip to the Aggies.
Bralan Womack - Auburn Commit
Rivals/On3’s Vice President Steve Wiltfong, whose “Fong Bombs” carry an 89.88% all-time accuracy, logged an expert prediction for Texas A&M to flip five-star safety Bralan Womack from Auburn.
Womack, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety, is ranked as the No. 13 player in the 2026 class and the No. 1 safety overall. He has been committed to Auburn since August 21, 2025, but that hasn’t stopped the Aggies from pursuing the playmaker.
A&M had been one of Womack’s final three schools before choosing the Tigers. However, after Hugh Freeze’s firing, the conversation quickly shifted to whether the five-star would circle back to the Aggies.
Womack was in College Station for the historic 27-point comeback win over South Carolina, along with his parents, and he reportedly left even more impressed. When asked about the rally, Womack said: “I knew they were going to win the whole time.”
If he flips, he would join what is shaping up to be one of the most loaded secondaries in the 2026 cycle. The group already features five-star corner Brandon Arrington along with four-stars Camren Hamiel and Victor Singleton. More help will be on the way in 2027 with elite safety commits Jayquan Snell and Kamarui Dorsey.
KJ Ford - Florida Commit
The Aggies picked up another “Fong Bomb,” this time for four-star EDGE rusher KJ Ford.
A Duncanville High School product, Ford is ranked as a top 16 player in Texas and has long been pursued by A&M.
Even after pledging to Florida over the summer, he continued to make his way to College Station. He attended both the Auburn and Florida games at Kyle Field, matchups in which the Aggies totaled eight sacks and held Auburn to 10 points and Florida to 17.
If that didn’t flip Ford’s mind, Billy Napier’s firing almost certainly did. Add in the recent decommitment of Jordan Carter and suddenly there was an open EDGE position to fill.
And there might not be a better fit than the 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass rusher located just three hours north of College Station. If he flips, Ford would join an already loaded 2026 defensive line class headlined by blue-chip prospects Bryce Perry-Wright, Tristan Givens, and Samu Moala.