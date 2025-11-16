Texas A&M Lands Elite 5-Star Safety After Comeback Win
The Texas A&M Aggies accomplished the unthinkable on Saturday when they beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30.
Heading into the half, the Aggies were down 30-3 with nearly nothing going right for the team. Quarterback Marcel Reed was playing arguably the worst football of his career with two interceptions and plenty more opportunities to throw them. after halftime, the Aggies flipped the switch and played some of the most complete football they have all season, outscoring the Gamecocks 28-0 to become the first SEC team to come back from down 27+ since 2004.
Five-star 2027 safety JayQuan Snell must have liked what he saw out of coach Mike Elko’s squad on Saturday and announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on X.
Meet Future Aggie JayQuan Snell
Standing at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, Snell brings an NFL frame to the Aggies almost immediately. He covers like a corner, stuffs the run like a linebacker and brings the boom like a Violent Era safety.
In his breakout sophomore season, Snell tallied 86 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. As a freshman, he recorded 29 tackles in 5 games of varsity play. He also is a track and field standout, posting a 22-11 long jump, a 45-3 triple jump and a 24.42 200m time.
Snell chose Texas A&M over the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Being in attendance during the historic comeback may have swayed Snell into choosing the Fightin’ Farmers, as he left on Sunday commited to the Aggies.
Snell is considered the No. 36 player in the nation, the No. 8 player in Texas and the No. 4 safety.
Snell joins an already elite 2027 recruiting class that Elko and co. have just started building. The Aggies currently hold the No. 1 2027 class with seven committed, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Snell joins cornerback Reylaun Henry, quarterback Jayce Johnson, safety Kamarui Dorsey, tackle DeMarrion Johnson, defensive lineman Elijah Patmon and athlete Hakim Frampton.
The Aggies’ 10-0 start has been a huge plus when it comes to the recruiting front. Multiple recruits have committed coming off of visits to Aggieland, after seeing the power of the 12th Man and the inner workings of the program.
The Aggies are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 22. Kickoff is scheduled 11:00am CT before traveling to take on the Texas Longhorns to close out the regular season.