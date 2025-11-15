Texas A&M Lands Massive Commitment From Top Cornerback
The Texas A&M Aggies are 9-0 on the season, and looking to improve to 10-0 for the first time this century. Before they even kicked off against the South Carolina Gamecocks, they already got a win on the day.
Head coach Mike Elko and co. landed the commitment from four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry, one of the highest rated secondary players in the country, and picked the Aggies over the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After the addition of Henry, the Aggies now have the number one ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2027 cycle, just beating out their fellow SEC foe, the Oklahoma Sooners for the top spot with six four-star commits currently.
Building the Number One Class
Henry is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, and the number 18 player in the country. He is also the top-ranked player from the state of Maryland, and is a big addition from the DMV area, showing a true national recruiting ability for Elko and his staff. The St. Frances Academy product is currently listed as 6-1, 180 pounds.
"Long-limbed corner with an ideal blend of size and speed hovering around 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. Operates on an island against one of the toughest prep schedules in the country. Displays ideal fluidity working in his backpedal and stays calm in phase," Hudson Standish, a 247Sports National recuriting analyst said of the newest Aggie.
Henry points to another positive direction of recruiting for Elko, with his top-ranked 2027 class currently, and he is the first commitment in the secondary.
Built entirely of four-stars, he is joined by Jayce Johnson, Kamurai Dorsey, DeMarrion Johnson, Elijah Patmon, and Hakim Frampton. Henry is the top-ranked recruit in the class now and will look to headline any future additions for the class.