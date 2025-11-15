Texas A&M Aggies Complete Historic Comeback vs South Carolina
The Texas A&M Aggies have been on the road for the past month and downed some quality opponents to inflate their record to an impressive 9-0.
In their first home game in four weeks, the No. 3 team in the nation looked like a shell of its usual self. The Aggies got off to an insanely slow start that saw little go right for the Fightin’ Farmers, and everything go right for Shane Beamer’s South Carolina squad.
The Texas A&M Aggies turned into a different team in the second half, stonewalling South Carolina at 30 points and exploding on offense to complete a historic comeback and down the Gamecocks 31-30.
Inside Texas A&M’s Historic Comeback
Last season, South Carolina absolutely gashed the Fightin’ Farmers last season and sparked the team’s downfall. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was Texas A&M’s kryptonite. At Williams-Brice Stadium, Sellers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and a touchdown. At Kyle Field in 2025, the Aggies held him in check in the second half, limiting him to 246 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 21 rushing yards.
The Gamecocks struck early in the first quarter after a drive that saw more of the same from last season’s game. The A&M defense stood tall to hold South Carolina to a field goal before A&M answered with one of its own.
Once Sellers and Co. got the ball back, it did not take long for them to strike again. On third and long, Sellers hit wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs for a 50-yard touchdown reception. The Aggies took over once again, but Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was strip-sacked and defensive tackle Nick Barrett took it back for a touchdown to make the Gamecocks’ lead 17-3 in the blink of an eye.
After a pair of field goals and an 80-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Nyck Harbor that saw some extra-curricular activity by a DPS trooper, the South Carolina lead was 27 heading into the half.
In the second half, the Aggies looked like a completely different team. On the opening drive, Reed led the Aggies on a dominant offensive drive, capping it off with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Izaiah Williams that was followed by another touchdown pass to Ashton Bethel-Roman. On the very next drive, Reed capped off a drive with a touchdown strike to tight end Nate Boerkircher, followed by a touchdown run from EJ Smith on the next drive to take the lead, 31-30.
Just like that, the Aggies were on top for the first time in the game.
Marcel Reed finished the game with 439 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and 13 yards on the ground, doing his best to keep his Heisman contention alive after his abysmal first half.
While the offensive explosion was impressive, the A&M defense stood tall in the second half, holding South Carolina scoreless and to just 76 total yards and 1-7 on third down conversions.
The Aggies are set to host the Samford Bulldogs next Saturday before ending the season with a trip to take on the Texas Longhorns.