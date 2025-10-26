This Is How Bad One Texas A&M Coach Wanted To Beat LSU
For the first time since 1994, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies traveled down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and mustered up a win over the No. 20 LSU Tigers in Tiger Stadium.
They didn't just win, they absolutely manhandled the home team, so much in fact that by the fourth quarter, there were seemingly more Texas A&M fans in the stands than LSU fans, and the LSU fans that were still in attendance were likely chanting "Fire (Brian) Kelly" at the top of their lungs.
The win over Kelly and the Tigers in their home stadium had to be sweet for the A&M players, as well as head coach Mike Elko, who worked under Kelly while the two were at Notre Dame in 2017, but there's one coach that likely wanted this win just a little bit more than anyone on the Texas A&M sideline: strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt.
Moffitt's Practice Drills Included Kelly As Motivation
Moffitt, who held the same role with the Tigers from 2000-2021, wasn't retained by Kelly after he was named the Tigers head coach, and to come back to Death Valley and beat the man that made him hit the road would have given Moffitt the last laugh against his would-be former boss, and even better, the motivation to do so even carried over to how he carried out his training throughout the week leading up to the game.
According to quarterback Marcel Reed, Moffitt decided to have a little fun during the week, at the LSU coach's expense, and in turn, the players took it personally for Moffitt and had him in their minds during the contest.
""Thursday, he brought in a tackling dummy with Brian Kelly's face on it," Reed said to reporters after the win. "We all just started kicking and stomping it and stuff like that. This one was an important one for him, definitely played a little bit of this game for Moffitt because he had so much passion for the game and does so much for us."
The performance of the Aggies, especially in the second half, even got Moffitt a nod from head coach Mike Elko, drawing back to last year's game, which featured a similar second-half domination from the Maroon and White against Kelly's Tigers.
"Last two years in the second half against LSU, we outscored them 60-6," Elko said after the game. "Says a lot about Coach Moffitt."
Now, from one Tigers team to the next, the Aggies will look to repeat another big win from last season when they take on the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on November 8.