Texas A&M's Davis and Rogers Measure In At NFL Combine

COLLEGE STATION — The NFL could be the make or break mark for players looking to better their chances for the professional level. Those fringe players who could see their stock rise could also watch it slip with terrible numbers or a rough interview.

After what could be called a disappointing season for Texas A & M's offense, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers could be in for a stellar performance at Lucas Oil Stadium to keep their stock alive. The two junior wideouts both could float anywhere from middle rounds selections to undrafted free agents depending on their week in Indianapolis.

Both players received their measurable numbers at Monday's weigh-in to kick off the week in the home of the Colts. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Davis measured in at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds. Other measurements included 9 4/8 inches hands, 31 3/8 inches on arms and 75 6/8 inches on his wingspan.

Rogers' measures could benefit him substantially after a down year with The 12th Man. Robinson stated that the junior would come in at 6-foot-4 and weigh in at 208 pounds. Other measurements included 9 1/8 inches on his hands, 33 3/8 inches on arms and 78 7/8 inches on wingspan.

Davis declared after graduating in December and picking up a 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State. During his three years as a full-time player, the 6-foot-1 wideout collected 99 catches for 1,211 yards and 11 career touchdowns.

Davis performed well during his first season with Jimbo Fisher. Several scouts believed the speedy slot target could jump into the first round conversation. A four-touchdown season later now has scouts wondering his full potential. Davis is currently expected to be a high selection on day 3 of the draft in April.

Rogers perhaps was the biggest disappointment for the Aggies — if not the whole SEC after the end to his sophomore campaign. Injuries and a change of production limited the junior's success at Kyle Field. He'd finish the 2019 campaign with 30 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

The combine could be an enigma for the former Aggie split end. With the size to be considered a quality man possession weapon, perhaps that and a strong performance could boost Rogers into early late-round selections. Should he struggle or find himself slipping during the drills, he could not hear his name called at all.

The NFL Combine drills will take place from Feb.27-Mar.1. All events will be televised on NFL Network.