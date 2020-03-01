Texas A&M's Madubuike Leaves NFL Combine As A Winner

COLLEGE STATION — Justin Madubuike, you have the attention now.

The 2020 NFL Combine will conclude Sunday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium for the defensive backs to make their marks. As for fans of Texas A & M, they saved the best player for last and he did not disappoint.

The former Aggie defender was already on the rise and perhaps a sleeper t the defensive tackle position. Some teams might hit the snooze button, but others will likely be heading back to the film room to watch more on the prize of A & M's draft class.

Madubuike exploded onto the combine turf Friday night with 31 reps on the bench press. During individuals, the near 300-pound defender posted a quality 4.83 40 time and easily maneuvered around the 3-cone drill for a 7.37 finish. In position drills, few were as nimble getting into position to make a run into first-round status.

Several mock drafts had Madubuike listed a first-day prospect, with two sending him to the Seattle Seahawks at pick 27. Add on his measurable from the combine and the other on-field production, other mock analysts should begin to pay attention.

As a star for Mike Elko's defense, Madubuike would be a terror up the middle in the Southeastern Conference as a two-year starter. In back to back seasons, the 300-plus pound tackle to collect 5.5 sacks and double-digits in tackles for losses.

Last season, Madubuike would lead the team in sacks while also collecting 45 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for losses, four pass deflections and an interception. He would declare for the draft in December, leaving the team before the 24-21 Texas Bowl victory against Oklahoma State.

Off his speed alone, Madubuike could be a late selection on Thursday night of the draft or, at worst an early pick come Friday. Shedding nearly 15 pounds and add a more balanced look to his play, teams will likely view him as a three-technique at the next level. When asked about his position, Madubuike stated he does night find himself limited to a specific role in the NFL and played in multiple gaps last season with the Aggies.

“I’ll start down but he’ll [Elko] put me at defensive end. Sometimes he put me at a nose. Sometimes he put me at a 2i, a 4i, a three," Madubuike said Thursday at interviews. "I just feel comfortable playing throughout the whole defensive front.”

Overall, Madubuike checked all of the boxes and was declared by many as a "winner" of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps solidifying his top 50 status, now teams will have to decide where the former 12th Man fits in their roster and if he's worth of early consideration.

Madubuike is currently listed as the 39th player by NFL's Daniel Jeremiah, the 58th player by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and the 79th player by CBS' Wilson.