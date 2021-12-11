Former A&M DC Says Goodbye To Aggieland

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Former A&M DC Mike Elko Says Goodbye To Aggieland

    Questions remain about the effect Elko's departure will have on the program
    The mastermind behind the A&M defense under head coach Jimbo Fisher has said his final goodbye to College Station. Mike Elko accepted the vacant Duke head coaching position earlier in the week and issued his farewell on social media on Saturday.

    The message reads in part, "I can’t thank you enough for these past four seasons. Being a part of the Texas A&M community has been an amazing blessing for me and my family. College Station will forever have a special place in our hearts. Four years ago, we came down here to bring a great defense to Texas A&M. I have worked tirelessly every day since to get that accomplished. With the help of Coach Fisher, the rest of the staff, and an amazing group of young men in this program, I leave knowing we have left our mark on Aggie Football and helped lay a foundation that will last a long time."

    Elko brought a defense to College Station that in 2021 ranked third in the country allowing just 15.9 points per game. Since Elko's arrival with Jimbo Fisher in 2018, the defense has been the strongest side of the ball for the A&M football program and has steadily improved each season.

    Elko will be replacing long-time Duke coach David Cutcliffe who spent 14 seasons with the Blue Devils, posting a 3-3 record in bowl games and a career 77-97 mark as the head coach.

    Cutcliffe's best season came in 2013 when the Duke went 10-4 and earned an invite to the Chick-fil-A Bowl where the Blue Devils lost to a Johnny Manziel-led Aggies team 52-48 at the Georgia Dome.

    Perhaps the biggest impact Elko's departure will have on the program other than on the field, is in recruiting. Elko played a vital role in helping A&M get to where they are now before Early Signing Period on Dec. 15.

    Elko was heavily involved in adding 6-foot-4 defensive tackle Walter Nolen to the class, the No. 2 SI99 2022 player ranked. How will Elko's departure affect those who have yet to commit to any program? Are players such as defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, linebacker Harold Perkins, and cornerback Denver Harris still in play for A&M?

    The next few weeks will speak volumes about the future of the Aggies football program defensively.

