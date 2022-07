Mississippi State Bulldogs Offensive Players to Watch in Week 5

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC schedule in Week 5 when they face coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

It will technically be the first designated road game since the Week 4 matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic is considered a neutral site game.

Last season, the Aggies and Bulldogs met in an early October tilt with Mississippi State handing Texas A&M a 26-22 loss.

Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 7-6 overall record and 4-4 conference tally, which tied them for third place in the SEC.

The offensive line will be the biggest question mark for the offense as both tackles are new from last season. But if things go well, this offense has an opportunity to be one of the best in the league.

With that in mind, here are a few offensive players to watch for the Bulldogs when they face the Aggies in Week 5.

QB Will Rogers

This should be a big year for the program, as quarterback Will Rogers now has two years of experience in Leach's Air Raid offense. After struggling as a freshman, probably due to "distance learning" and virtual meetings made necessary by the pandemic, Rogers made drastic improvements in 2021, breaking most of the single-season passing records for the Bulldogs.

WR Austin Williams

The Bulldogs have some tremendous experience and depth at wide receiver. That includes Williams, who, along with fellow wideouts Jaden Walley and Jamire Calvin, provide more than 12 years combined experience playing the position at the college level. The 6-3, 200-pound Williams and Walley are the only two returning starters from last year.

LT Percy Lewis

The junior college transfer Lewis has some huge cleats to fill as he replaces Charles Cross at left tackle. Cross was taken No. 9 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in this year's NFL Draft. But Lewis should be up to the task with great size at 6-8, 345 pounds.

