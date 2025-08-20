Texas A&M's Week 3 Opponent Names Its Starting Quarterback
Revenge, redemption and eager anticipation have been feelings that have surrounded a Week 3 rematch with Notre Dame for Texas A&M football. Still, the question of who will be the signal caller for the Irish on Sep. 13 has remained unanswered until now.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr would be the man at the helm of the Notre Dame offense this fall. Coming from a long legacy of Michigan football, Carr gave his commitment to Notre Dame in June of 2022, shifting the family line through a detour in South Bend.
The Aggies will have the difficult task of going on the road in hopes of defeating the Irish, something Notre Dame managed to do with a stout defensive effort against former quarterback Conner Weigman. But now with quarterback Marcel Reed calling the shots for A&M, his superior running talent will be poised to best Carr in a 2025 rematch.
But it'll be the A&M defense's war against the Notre Dame QB, but how will it handle this newcomer?
How Does Texas A&M's Defense Match Up?
Both a curse and a blessing for A&M's defense is Carr's lack of experience at the college level. He will enter the 2025 season with zero passing attempts since arriving in South Bend, meaning film study will be paramount with a small sample size that the Aggies will have.
While Carr will have his share of reps in practice, live play is a different ball game, and perhaps the Aggies will be able to exploit his limited experience by mixing up blitz packages and defensive schemes.
Carr, however, will be a difficult target to bring down. The Saline (Mich.) High product stands at a towering 6-foot-3 while weighing in at 210 pounds. A young buck is tough to corral, so All-American linebacker Taurean York will have to rally his unit to make sure Carr doesn't break through containment.
Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman will have to have his squad versed in defending against a true pocket passer, which means the secondary will need to be plastered against Notre Dame receivers to shut down Carr's ability to find a downfield threat if he were to scramble out of the pocket.
If the secondary can win downfield, while playmakers like defensive lineman Albert Regis and Rylan Kennedy come in to disrupt the pass, the Aggies will likely maintain an advantage as Notre Dame brings in a young offensive line.
Now knowing who they will face in Week 3, the Aggies will have plenty of time to get a game plan ready to take their revenge tour to South Bend and make amends for 2024 woes.